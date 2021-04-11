Ryzen 5000 Pro Zen 3 APUs Can Be A Game Changer For Businesses

HP has been unintentionally exposing AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) APUs. Apparently, the tech giant (via momomo_us) has also shared the specifications for the Ryzen 5000 Pro lineup via the one of the company's support documents.

The Pro series, which is oriented to business and professional users, utilizes the same formula as its mainstream counterparts. Ryzen 5000 Pro APUs come equipped with the same potent Zen 3 cores and an improved Vegas graphics engine. The processors still stick to a monolithic die design and are based on TSMC's 7nm manufacturing process.

The more attractive trait with the Ryzen 5000 Pro lineup is the Zen 3 cores, which have proven to offer an IPC upgrade up to 19% in comparison to Zen 2. Unlike AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) chips, these new Zen 3 APUs will not offer PCIe 4.0 support. Ryzen 5000 Pro will drop into the current AM4 socket so a simple firmware upgrade should be more than sufficient to get the APUs working on existing AMD motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Pro Cezanne APU Specifications

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clocks (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) TDP (W) Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G 8 / 16 3.8 / ? 16 65 Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 16 65 Ryzen 5 Pro 5650G 6 / 12 3.9 / ? 16 65 Ryzen 5 5600G 6 / 12 3.9 / 4.4 16 65 Ryzen 3 Pro 5350G 4 / 8 4.0 / ? 8 65 Ryzen 3 5300G 4 / 8 4.0 / 4.2 8 65

The Ryzen 7 Pro 5750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 5650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 5350G are the Pro equivalent to the Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G, respectively. The Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 SKUs are equipped with eight and six cores, while the Ryzen 3 model sports four cores. All three processors leverage simultaneous multithreading (SMT) to tackle demanding workloads.

Frequency-wise, Ryzen 5000 Pro processors should be identical to their non-Pro versions. The biggest difference between the two product lines is the feature set. The Pro variants come with enhanced security features, 18 months of software stability, 24 months of availability and a 36-month limited warranty.

Ryzen 5000 Pro APUs operate within the 65W thermal limit so they aren't choosy when it comes to power or cooling requirements. Unlike Ryzen 5000 processors, the Ryzen 5000 Pro APUs possess an integrated Vega engine that's powerful enough for many daily workloads so a discrete graphics option isn't mandatory. Many of these Zen 3 APUs will likely find their way into very compact, business-oriented systems.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been any indication if AMD's Zen 3 APUs will be available on the retail market. Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) desktop APUs were aimed at OEMs. However, AMD did promised that the next generation of APUs will arrive on the DIY market although the chipmaker didn't specifically referto Ryzen 5000.