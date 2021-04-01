HP Reveals AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 APU Specifications

HP México has inadvertently revealed the specifications for AMD's forthcoming Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne) desktop APUs. Hardware detective momomo_us spotted the deets in a document for the HP Pavilion gaming desktop TG01-2003ns.

AMD has been diligently transitioning its entire processor portfolio over to the latest Zen 3 microarchitecture. The desktop APU and Threadripper product lines are the last ones on the list to receive the Zen 3 treatment. While we've seen countless leaks of the Ryzen 5000 APUs, this is the first time that we're getting information from a solid source.

According to HP, AMD has prepared three Ryzen 5000 APUs. The Ryzen 7 5700G is the flagship SKU with eight cores and 16 threads. The octa-core part comes with 16MB of L3 cache and base and boost clock speeds of 3.8 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively.

The Ryzen 5 5600G, on the other hand, comes wielding six cores and 12 threads. It still has that 16MB L3 cache, but lower boost clocks. HP listed the Ryzen 5 5600G with a 3.9 GHz base clock and 4.4 GHz boost clock.

The Ryzen 3 5300G will round off the Ryzen 5000 lineup. This entry-level SKU will have four cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) enabled. The APU seemingly checks in with a 4 GHz base clock, 4.2 GHz boost clock and 8MB of L3 cache.