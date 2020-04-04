Asus Slide Points To The GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile's Existence

GeForce RTX Gaming Laptop (Image credit: Nvidia)

Editor's Note: After publishing, Asus reached out to Tom's Hardware, saying that "We want to clarify that there will be no" RTX 2060 Super mobile GPU. The original story is published below.

Asus provided a slide to YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed that details the specifications for the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile. Strangely enough, the graphics card wasn't part of Nvidia's recent GeForce RTX Super Mobile launch.

Apparently, Nvidia told Hardware Unboxed the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile wasn't part of the launch. However, the chipmaker didn't deny that the graphics card existed, either. Asus, for one, seems to believe in the graphics card's existence and, thus, the inclusion in its slide.

As you would expect, many of the GeForce RTX 2060 Super's specifications will likely carry over to the mobile variant. The list includes 2,176 CUDA cores, 272 Tensor cores, 34 RT cores and the 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Mobile versions typically come with lower clock speeds to abide to much stricter TDP (thermal design power) limit, and the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile is no exception to the rule.

GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile (Image credit: Hardware Unboxed/YouTube)

According to Asus' information, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile reportedly has a 1,305 MHz base clock and 1,485 MHz boost clock. For a bit of context, the desktop variant clocks in with a 1,470 MHz base clock and 1,650 MHz boost clock. We're looking at a 11.2% and 10% lower base and boost clocks, respectively, on the mobile version.

The memory will continue to run at 14 Gbps across a 256-bit memory interface. Like the desktop variant, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile would be capable of offering an impressive memory bandwidth up to 448 GBps.

Asus didn't list the TDP values for the graphics card in the table. Nonetheless, we can get a rough idea of what to expect if we look at the other GeForce RTX Super Mobile parts. The mobile versions of the GeForce RTX 2070 and RTX 2060 are rated for 115W and 80W, respectively. Since the GeForce RTX 2060 Super would slide in between those two models, it's reasonable to expect its TDP to be inside that range.

It's unclear if Nvidia will ever unleash the GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mobile. While AMD has revealed the Radeon RX 5600M and RX 5700M, the Navi-powered graphics cards have yet to arrive on the market. It's reasonable to think that Nvidia is playing the waiting game here.