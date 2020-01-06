AMD Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT: Ultimate 1080p Gaming GPU at $279

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)

AMD has officially announced the brand-new Radeon RX 5600 XT gaming graphics card at CES 2020. Based on the RDNA architecture, Navi 10 silicon and 7nm process, the Radeon RX 5600 XT arrives with 36 Compute Units (CUs), totaling to 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs).

The Radeon RX 5600 XT runs with a 1,375 MHz game clock and a boost clock that climbs up to 1,560 MHz. As a result, the graphics card delivers up to 7.19 TFLOPs of peak single-precision performance. It has up to 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,500 MHz (12,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus at its disposal. The Radeon RX 5600 XT comes with a 150W Total Board Power (TBP) rating. However, the graphics card hits 120W in most gaming scenarios.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Specifications Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 14) Shading Units 2,304 2,304 1,408 Texture Units 144 144 88 ROPs 64 64 32 Base Clock Rate 1,465 MHz ? 1,607 MHz Game Clock Rate 1,625 MHz 1,375 MHz 1,717 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,725 MHz 1,560 MHz 1,845 MHz Memory Clock 14 GBps 12 GBps 14 GBps Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 4GB / 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 448 GBps 288 GBps 224 GBps L2 Cache 4MB 4MB 2MB TBP 180W 150W 130W Transistor Count 10.3 billion 10.3 billion 6.4 billion Die Size 251 mm² 251 mm² 158 mm² Price $349 $279 $169

AMD is comparing the Radeon RX 5600 XT to the outdated Radeon RX 590. The Navi-powered graphics card offers up to 2.1X higher performance-per-watt over the Polaris-based model. If you want to look at the numbers individually, the Radeon RX 5600 XT outperforms the Radeon RX 590 by up to 42% while consuming approximately up to 33% less power.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 are the top three most popular graphics card on Steam. While they might have been awesome performers in their time, the trio have fallen victims to Father Time. That’s where the Radeon RX 5600 XT comes in to win over gamers' hearts.

As per AMD's internal tests, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is, on average, up to 55% faster than the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. The Navi graphics card pumps out frame rates over the 60 FPS (frames per second) mark without much effort.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT holds its own agaisnt some of Nvidia's more recent offerings. The Radeon RX 5600 XT provides up to 20% and 10% higher performance than the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti in AAA and eSports titles, respectively.

Whem compared to the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC, the Radeon RX 5600 XT still manages to come out on top. It's 15% and 5% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC in AAA and eSports games, respectively.

Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5600M

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will make its way over to the OEM and mobile markets as well. The Radeon RX 5600 is tailored towards OEMs, while the Radeon RX 5600M is designed for mobile devices.

The Radeon RX 5600 only has 32 CUs enabled, but maintains the same operating clocks and TBP as the XT variant. The difference in performance will depend on whether the game is shader-bound. If the game is good, we're looking at a 5% difference, give or take.

Radeon RX 5600M Specifications Radeon RX 5600M Radeon RX 5500M Architecture (GPU) RDNA (Navi 10) RDNA (Navi 14) Shading Units 2,304 1,408 Texture Units 144 88 ROPs 64 32 Base Clock Rate ? ? Game Clock Rate 1,375 MHz 1,448 MHz Boost Clock Rate 1,560 MHz 1,645 MHz Memory Clock 12 GBps 14 GBps Memory Capacity 6GB GDDR6 4GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 192-bit 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288 GBps 224 GBps L2 Cache 4MB 2MB TBP ? 85W Transistor Count 10.3 billion 6.4 billion Die Size 251 mm² 158 mm²

The Radeon RX 5600M comes with Navi 10 die with the same 36 CUs as the Radeon RX 5600 XT. Laptop manufacturers will have to pay extra attention to the spacing and cooling to accommodate the Radeon Rx 5600M since the Navi 10 die is significantly larger than the Navi 14 die that's inside the Radeon RX 5500M.

Unlike the Radeon RX 5500M, which is rated for 85W, AMD didn't established a maximum TBP value for the Radeon RX 5600M. We're told that the minimum is 60W. As always, OEMs have the liberty to play with the Radeon RX 5600M's clockspeeds and TDP to fit their needs.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Availability and Pricing

Since the Radeon RX 5600 XT is strictly for add-in board (AIB) partners, you can expect a wide range of offerings at launch day. AMD estimates at least two SKUs from each vendor.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available on January 21 for $279, which is on par with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti's pricing.