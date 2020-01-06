Trending

AMD Launches Radeon RX 5600 XT: Ultimate 1080p Gaming GPU at $279

By

The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has met its match.

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)

AMD has officially announced the brand-new Radeon RX 5600 XT gaming graphics card at CES 2020. Based on the RDNA architecture, Navi 10 silicon and 7nm process, the Radeon RX 5600 XT arrives with 36 Compute Units (CUs), totaling to 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs). 

The Radeon RX 5600 XT runs with a 1,375 MHz game clock and a boost clock that climbs up to 1,560 MHz. As a result, the graphics card delivers up to 7.19 TFLOPs of peak single-precision performance. It has up to 6GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 1,500 MHz (12,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory bus at its disposal. The Radeon RX 5600 XT comes with a 150W Total Board Power (TBP) rating. However, the graphics card hits 120W in most gaming scenarios.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Specifications
Radeon RX 5700Radeon RX 5600 XTRadeon RX 5500 XT
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 14)
Shading Units2,3042,3041,408
Texture Units14414488
ROPs646432
Base Clock Rate1,465 MHz?1,607 MHz
Game Clock Rate1,625 MHz1,375 MHz1,717 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,725 MHz1,560 MHz1,845 MHz
Memory Clock14 GBps12 GBps14 GBps
Memory Capacity8GB GDDR66GB GDDR64GB / 8GB GDDR6
Memory Bus256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Bandwidth448 GBps288 GBps224 GBps
L2 Cache4MB4MB2MB
TBP180W150W130W
Transistor Count10.3 billion10.3 billion6.4 billion
Die Size251 mm²251 mm²158 mm²
Price$349$279$169

AMD is comparing the Radeon RX 5600 XT to the outdated Radeon RX 590. The Navi-powered graphics card offers up to 2.1X higher performance-per-watt over the Polaris-based model. If you want to look at the numbers individually, the Radeon RX 5600 XT outperforms the Radeon RX 590 by up to 42% while consuming approximately up to 33% less power.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 are the top three most popular graphics card on Steam. While they might have been awesome performers in their time, the trio have fallen victims to Father Time. That’s where the Radeon RX 5600 XT comes in to win over gamers' hearts.

Image 1 of 4

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)


Image 2 of 4

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)
Image 3 of 4

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)
Image 4 of 4

Radeon RX 5600 XT

Radeon RX 5600 XT (Image credit: AMD)

As per AMD's internal tests, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is, on average, up to 55% faster than the GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. The Navi graphics card pumps out frame rates over the 60 FPS (frames per second) mark without much effort.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT holds its own agaisnt some of Nvidia's more recent offerings. The Radeon RX 5600 XT provides up to 20% and 10% higher performance than the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti in AAA and eSports titles, respectively.

Whem compared to the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC, the Radeon RX 5600 XT still manages to come out on top. It's 15% and 5% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC in AAA and eSports games, respectively.

Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5600M

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will make its way over to the OEM and mobile markets as well. The Radeon RX 5600 is tailored towards OEMs, while the Radeon RX 5600M is designed for mobile devices.

The Radeon RX 5600 only has 32 CUs enabled, but maintains the same operating clocks and TBP as the XT variant. The difference in performance will depend on whether the game is shader-bound. If the game is good, we're looking at a 5% difference, give or take.

Radeon RX 5600M Specifications
Radeon RX 5600MRadeon RX 5500M
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 14)
Shading Units2,3041,408
Texture Units14488
ROPs6432
Base Clock Rate??
Game Clock Rate1,375 MHz1,448 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,560 MHz1,645 MHz
Memory Clock12 GBps14 GBps
Memory Capacity6GB GDDR64GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit128-bit
Memory Bandwidth288 GBps224 GBps
L2 Cache4MB2MB
TBP?85W
Transistor Count10.3 billion6.4 billion
Die Size251 mm²158 mm²

The Radeon RX 5600M comes with Navi 10 die with the same 36 CUs as the Radeon RX 5600 XT. Laptop manufacturers will have to pay extra attention to the spacing and cooling to accommodate the Radeon Rx 5600M since the Navi 10 die is significantly larger than the Navi 14 die that's inside the Radeon RX 5500M.

Unlike the Radeon RX 5500M, which is rated for 85W, AMD didn't established a maximum TBP value for the Radeon RX 5600M. We're told that the minimum is 60W. As always, OEMs have the liberty to play with the Radeon RX 5600M's clockspeeds and TDP to fit their needs.

Radeon RX 5600 XT Availability and Pricing

Since the Radeon RX 5600 XT is strictly for add-in board (AIB) partners, you can expect a wide range of offerings at launch day. AMD estimates at least two SKUs from each vendor.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT will be available on January 21 for $279, which is on par with the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti's pricing.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alextheblue 07 January 2020 00:09
    The Radeon RX 5600 XT holds its own agaisnt some of Nvidia's more recent offerings. The Radeon RX 5600 XT provides up to 20% and 10% higher performance than the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti in AAA and eSports titles, respectively.

    Whem compared to the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC, the Radeon RX 5600 XT still manages to come out on top. It's 15% and 5% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 Super OC in AAA and eSports games, respectively.
    This seems backwards to me. The 1660 Ti should edge out the 1660 Super, and thus the 5600 XT should be edging out the Ti by the smaller margin.

    Anyway that's not a bad price. The 1660 Ti typically starts at $279, with many cards being closer to $300. Meanwhile the 1660 Super, while a bit slower, still represents a pretty darn good value.
    Reply