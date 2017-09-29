Trending

Asus Jumps On The Z370 Motherboard Train

Not one to be left out of a major motherboard launch, the folks at Asus announced new Z370 motherboards in the ROG, Strix, TUF, and Prime families.

In addition to support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors, these motherboards are equipped with a wide variety of features that, depending on your budget, intended use, and desired form factor, will most certainly meet your needs.

According to the company, these new Z370 based motherboards are designed with overclocking in mind. Depending on the motherboard, end users can choose between 5-Way Optimization or OC Tuner intelligence that automatically overclocks your system based on the type of CPU you currently have installed. Asus also stated that its Z370 motherboards are capable of memory overclocking up to DDR4-4000 speeds with all slots populated, and some are even capable of reaching DDR4-4333 and higher.

With the exception of the company's mini-ITX motherboard offering, these new Z370 motherboards all support multi-GPU configurations and SafeSlot reinforced PCI-E slot technology that prevents damage from moving a system with heavy graphics cards.

All Asus Z370 motherboards, regardless of family (ROG, TUF, Strix or Prime), are equipped with dual slots for NVMe SSDs. The included M.2 slots work with both standard SSDs and Intel Optane Memory. Asus has designed each motherboard in such a way that the M.2 slots are either covered by heatsinks or situated clear of potential hot spots. Some boards, like the Maximus X Apex and Hero, even have provisions to direct airflow over your drives.

All but one of the motherboards (the Strix Z370-G Gaming) support Aura Sync RGB LED lighting, which can display a range effects through the included Aura Lighting Control software. These motherboards also include a dedicated addressable RGB header that connects to compatible lighting strips, fans, coolers, and PC cases.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.

AsusMaximusX ApexMaximusX HeroStrix Z370-F GamingStrix Z370-IGamingStrix Z370-G Gaming
Form FactorEATXATXATXMini-ITXMicro-ATX
CPU8th Generation Intel Core Processors
ChipsetIntel Z370
MemoryDual Channel DDR4 Memory
Memory SpeedUp to 4,266MHzUp to 4,133MHzUp to 4,000MHzUp to 4,333MHzUp To 4,000Mhz
PCIeSlots4 x162 x13 x163 x13 x164 x11 x162 x162 x1
Storage2 x M.2SATA 4 2 x M.2SATA 62 x M.2SATA 6 2 x M.2SATA 4 2 x M.2SATA 6
LANIntel 1GAquantia 5GIntel Gigabit LAN
WirelessN/A802.11ac WiFiN/A802.11ac WiFi
AudioSupremeFX S1220A
USB1 Type-C1 Type-A1 Type-AFront2 Type-A
RGB4 Strip2 Strip1 Address1 AddressN/A
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MaCk0y 29 September 2017 20:41
    Looks like only MSI implements IO cover on a mATX motherboard. :( Hopefully they will release one.
  • maximustrajan23 30 September 2017 15:38
    what about that intel Optane Technology? do these motherboards support that as well, since its going to be a "thing" one day in the near future? thanks.. (Im a noob) sorry if noob behavior:)
  • samer.forums 01 October 2017 03:32
    20223915 said:
    Looks like only MSI implements IO cover on a mATX motherboard. :( Hopefully they will release one.

    What do you mean by IO cover ?
  • kkarakk 01 October 2017 06:23
    20226025 said:
    what about that intel Optane Technology? do these motherboards support that as well, since its going to be a "thing" one day in the near future? thanks.. (Im a noob) sorry if noob behavior:)

    Optane is useless unless you're using an old school spinning hard drive. ssds are fast enough and optane is too expensive at user friendly sizes(1tb and up) to be practical
    optane is dead in the water for user side implementation. only good for server farms with old school HDD so makes sense that asus didn't bother implementing it
  • MaCk0y 01 October 2017 09:00
    20227633 said:
    20223915 said:
    Looks like only MSI implements IO cover on a mATX motherboard. :( Hopefully they will release one.

    What do you mean by IO cover ?

    Motherboards in the two photos all have an IO cover. That piece that covers the input/output connections. Makes the motherboard look clean. An example of a mATX with a IO cover would be the MSI Z270M MORTAR.
  • TechyInAZ 01 October 2017 15:37
    It's almost hard to believe this is the 10th generation of ROG motherboards already. I still remember when the Maximus 4 Gene came out and how wowzers it was. :)
  • pawinda88 02 October 2017 02:02
    All the major mobo makers (ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte) seem to be going backwards on Thunderbolt 3 (most Gigabyte Z370 mobo's sport a Thunderbolt 3 AIC port) from their Z170 and Z270 offering with no native ports on the back panel. Seems strange since a few months ago there were so many stories about Intel pushing Thunderbolt by making it licensing free.
