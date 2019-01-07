Cooler Master, ASRock Get Spooky With Mesh Phantom Gaming Cases

Amongst the plethora of new products Cooler Master has debuted at CES, one particular partnership has definitely caught our attention, and that’s one with ASRock. Today Cooler Master and AsRock caught attention at CES 2019 in Las Vegas their latest combined efforts on the Phantom Gaming lineup of cases and coolers.

Cooler Master MasterCase H500P and K500 Mesh Phantom Gaming Edition

The MasterCase H500P Mesh Phantom Gaming Edition, combines the strong airflow characteristics of the original H500P Mesh, with ASRock’s motherboard and GPU aesthetic to produce a thematic system style that consumers can take advantage of. Similar to the Asus TUF cases we saw late last year that Cooler Master also helped develop, Cooler Master is also launching a K500 Phantom Gaming variant as well, for those on a tighter budget. Both cases are due to launch in North America this February, with the H500P coming in at $170 and the K500 at $85

Future Partnerships

Cooler Master has also announced that the two companies will be releasing ASRock Phantom Gaming variants of the Hyper 212 RGB Air cooler and the Master Liquid ML240R RGB 240mm AIO liquid cooler as well. However there’s currently no mention on pricing, availability, or even an image.