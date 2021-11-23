Corsair Teams Up With Asus to Make Cute RAM

Corsair (via Expreview) has joined forces with Asus to launch the Vengeance RGB Pro under the latter's Fuxue series, a popular collection of white-themed motherboards in China.



With the Fuxue branding, Asus introduced the "Xue Wu Zhan Ji" character, a female cyberpunk looking warrior that represents the series. For the most part, Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro memory remains unchanged except for the slightly revamped aesthetics. The heat spreader now features a snow theme with a chibi version of Xue Wu Zhan Ji eating a watermelon that just oozes cuteness.



Obviously, the memory comes with all the traits of the Vengeance RGB Pro series. The heat spreader comes equipped with a RGB diffuser, consisting of 19 ultra-bright RGB LEDs. iCUE support is present as well so you can synchronize the memory modules' illumination with other Corsair-branded hardware and peripherals.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro (Image credit: JD.com)

The Vengeance RGB Pro Fuxue only comes in dual-channel configurations of 16GB (2x8GB) or 32GB (2x16GB). The available data rates are DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600. The former comes with a CAS Latency (CL) of 16, while the latter is rated for CL18, and both require 1.35V. As is customary, the memory modules come with XMP 2.0 support.



Corsair's co-branded memory is exclusive to the Chinese market. However, you can probably find a seller on JD.com that offers international shipping. As far as prices go, the DDR4-3200 16GB and 32GB memory kits sell for $122 and $203, respectively. The DDR4-3600 16GB memory kit, on the other hand, retails for $130, while the 32GB variant commands a $211 price tag.



That's 63% more than the price of a regular Corsair 16GB DDR4-3200 CL16 kit, not including shipping. Clearly cuteness has a cost.