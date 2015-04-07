At Last, A 24-Inch 2560 x 1440 Monitor, Courtesy Of Dell

This isn't the first smaller-than-27" QHD monitor we've seen, as BenQ revealed one back in October of last year, but now Dell also revealed a 24" monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Meet the Dell P2416D.

The display has an IPS-type panel, meaning you have virtually limitless viewing angles and excellent color reproduction. The Dell P2416D has a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness of up to 300 cd/m­­­­­­­­­2, and an 8 ms response time. In fast mode it can respond within 6 ms; like all overdrive modes, this may cause artifacting, affecting color accuracy with moving images. Calibrated, the panel is capable of covering 99 percent of the sRGB color space. Adobe RGB isn't supported, as that is a feature normally reserved for UltraSharp monitors, and this is "only" a professional series monitor.

Display inputs consist of a DisplayPort 1.2 interface, HDMI 1.4, and the good old VGA. The monitor also has a four-port USB hub built in and supports Dell's sound bars.

The stand that comes included with the monitor is the renown stand for which we do not have a name, but we love it anyway. It allows the monitor to swivel, tilt, adjust the height, and rotate to portrait mode. You can also ditch the stand and wall-mount the monitor with the 100 mm VESA mounting holes.

All things considered, this is a reasonably attractive monitor, especially considering the $369.99 price tag. The problem it faces, however, is that it came out in 2015 rather than 2012 or 2013, when QHD was still the big thing. With 4K gaining traction, it won't be long before monitors like these get overlooked in favor of higher-res panels. Regardless, for the price, you won't be able to get a 4K monitor with this kind of image quality by the time the Dell P2416D becomes available in May.

