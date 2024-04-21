This Asus TUF 28-inch 4K IPS gaming monitor is now only $229 at Walmart

Today at Walmart, you can find the Asus TUF VG289Q1A gaming monitor for one of its lowest prices to date. It usually goes for around $289 but right now it is available for just $229. If you've been holding out for a 4K display for gaming, now is a great time to check out this offer.

The monitor is AMD FreeSync certified and capable of delivering a crisp resolution - as long as your graphics card is up to the task. As far as 4K gaming monitors go, this one seems suitable for both casual gamers and general users.

Asus TUF VG289Q1A Gaming Monitor: now $229 at Amazon (was $289)

This Asus TUF gaming monitor is currently available for one of its best prices to date. It sports a 28-inch IPS panel with a 4K resolution. It has a pair of built-in speakers for audio output as well as a few ports for video input including one Display Port and a couple of HDMI ports.

The Asus TUF VG289Q1A features an IPS panel with a 4K resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. While it's notable for having such a high resolution, other areas are a little bit lacking. Notably, the refresh rate can only get up to 60 Hz. The response time of 5ms isn't going to win over eSports pros, either.

Moving on to more positive aspects of this TUF screen, it is claimed to cover 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, while delivering a maximum possible brightness of 350 nits. There are two 2W internal speakers for audio output, which is convenient, but a 3.5mm audio jack is also provided for external speakers or your headset. As far as video input goes, you've got one DisplayPort 1.2 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports to make use of.