Raspberry Pi CM4 Handheld Project Resembles Pocket C.H.I.P.

If you're a fan of the Pocket C.H.I.P. Linux-based handheld, you'll appreciate this new project from Diodes Delight featuring the Raspberry Pi CM4 . Diodes Delight is run by the same Timon we featured on a December episode of Pi Cast , Toms Hardware's very own Raspberry Pi-themed podcast. Even back then, Timon was busy developing a carrier board for the CM4.

According to Timon, this prototype was developed exclusively for Adafruit, where it is intended to be sold. For those unaware, the Pocket C.H.I.P. is completely portable Linux-based computer with a built-in keyboard and touchscreen.

(Image credit: Diodes Delight)

The prototype is close to what end users can expect but there are already plans to make a few changes to the design. The screen will likely be swapped as well as the battery. Timon emphasizes this project is still in its early stages of development.

The biggest draw is the CM4 support. This project brings the computing power of the latest module in a format that's familiar and easy to transport.

The best Raspberry Pi projects are the ones you can take home and this one is intended to release as an Adafruit product. Follow Diodes Delight for more details and updates on this cool new CM4 project.