'Divinity: Original Sin 2' Heads To Steam Early Access On September 15 (Updated)

Update, 9/15/2016, 10:28 a.m. PDT: The game is now available on Early Access so you can play through the game's first act, which has about eight to twelve hours of gameplay. In addition, Larian Studios published a new trailer to celebrate the game's arrival on Early Access.



Last year, Larian Studios announced Divinity: Original Sin 2. Along with the announcement, the developers created a Kickstarter campaign for the game that raised over $2 million. The game was at last year’s PAX Prime (now called PAX West) and this year at PAX East, but the studio is going to let you play the game before its release date by putting it on Steam’s Early Access program on September 15.

If you get it next month, you can try and test some of the game’s new features. One of the marquee additions to the sequel is the idea of an origin story. You can choose from one of four characters (the developers will add more origin stories throughout the Early Access period), and each one has their own background story that will evolve throughout the game, in the form of origin quests.



If you decide to play the game with friends in co-op mode, you and your fellow teammates will have different goals for your origin quests. This means that you will need to decide if you want to work together with your friends to tackle these special missions or go through the journey alone.

Speaking of cooperative gameplay, the game will now support up to four people, whereas the previous game allowed only two people to play together. The increase to four players should make for a more enjoyable game.

However, the main story isn’t the only place to play with your friends. There’s also the Player-versus-Player (PvP) Arena Mode, where you can have turn-based combat your friends on small maps. During Early Access, you can merely fight your friends in the PvP arena, but the finished game, the developers said, will have multiple modes such as Free-for-All, Capture the Flag and King of the Hill.

On top of the Early Access announcement, Larian Studios is bound to show off more of the game in the coming months. After the September 15 release, the developers will have three months to finish Divinity: Original Sin 2. The game is slated for a December 2016 release, but a specific date wasn’t announced.