EK Water Blocks Made A Passive M.2 NVMe SSD Cooler

EK Water Blocks builds and sells practically everything you could ever imagine for your water cooling loop. You couldn’t even find the company’s logo on anything but a water cooling component--until now. EKWB revealed the first product to come from its shop that doesn’t have anything to do with water cooling: A passive NVMe SSD cooler.

M.2 NVMe SSDs are fast becoming a staple component of high-end desktops and laptops. NVMe drives offer incredible read and write speeds, but they can also generate significant levels of heat, which can result in thermal throttling. EKWB saw that as an opportunity and designed a passive aluminum heatsink for the new SSD form factor. This isn't EKWB's first go at cooling a storage drive, but the last time the company tried this, it stuck to its area of expertise and made a water block for Intel's 750 Series PCIe SSD.

The EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink clips onto any single-sided type 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD to help lower the temperature of its memory modules and controller. EKWB said the cooler could bring the temperature down by as much as 11° C. The company offers the cooler in two colors. You can get it in black powder coat, or with nickel plating. Both versions feature the EKWB logo on the face.

The EK-M.E NVMe Heatsink plays a functional role in reducing the temperature of your M.2 NVMe SSD, but it also offers an aesthetic advantage. Many motherboards include M.2 slots on the front side, which often leaves your SSD in plain sight. If you’re building a system with a color theme, you may not want to look at mismatched PCB colors. The EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink offers a way to cover the unsightly circuit board while improving its cooling and, perhaps, its performance.

The EK-M.2 NVMe Heatsink is available now from the EK-Webshop and through the company’s reseller network. The nickel-plated version of the cooler sells for $15; the black version is $2 cheaper. Both versions include backplates.