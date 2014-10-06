Trending

Swedish Overclocker Pushes GTX 980 To 2.2 GHz

By

Swedish overclocker Elmor has overclocked a GTX 980 to 2.2 GHz.

When the GTX 980 and the GTX 970 hit shelves, we were all curious to see how far they could be overclocked. While air-cooled overclocking results can usually be found quite soon after launch, results of overclocking with liquid nitrogen often take a little longer to surface. After all, most folks aren't willing to drop a liquid of any kind onto their new graphics cards on day one, let alone a liquid that's closer in temperature to absolute zero than ice. Now, though, a Swedish overclocker who goes by the name Elmor has managed to set a new record with the GTX 980. You can find an entry on HWBot.

Elmor's test system consists of an Asus GTX 980 DirectCU II (which Asus now markets as a Strix card), an Asus Rampage V Extreme motherboard, the Intel Core i7-5960X processor and 16 GB of DDR4 memory made by G.Skill, all of which are powered by a V1200 PSU from Cooler Master.

Elmor overclocked the graphics card to a staggering 2208 MHz, with an effective memory speed of 8.4 GHz. Elmor also managed to push the Core i7-5960X CPU to 5.586 GHz, which together delivered a 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme score of 9,568 marks, which is a single-GPU world record.

Of course, overclocking using liquid nitrogen serves little purpose in practical every-day life, but that doesn't mean it's not a fun exercise.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • eodeo 06 October 2014 18:52
    How does that result compare to a stock gtx 980 paired with a similar stock CPU?
    Reply
  • wavebossa 06 October 2014 19:07
    Kingpln has already topped this record lol! http://www.3dmark.com/hall-of-fame-2/fire+strike+3dmark+score+extreme+preset/version+1.1/1+gpu
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 06 October 2014 20:52
    Hmm, looks like K|ngp|n beat us to it. Although, it hasn't showed up on HWBot yet...
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 07 October 2014 01:39
    Kingpin got a higher 3dmark score from his system, but his GPU is only clocked at 2017Mhz
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 07 October 2014 01:41
    His vRAM is at 8.8Ghz though, that is probably how he got a higher score.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 07 October 2014 03:25
    So when running Furmark it only throttles to 1.5Ghz?
    Reply
  • Brandon Vega 07 October 2014 07:58
    It's only a matter of time till someone hits 10,000! A race!
    Reply
  • nilfisktun 07 October 2014 08:13
    is that a VGA cable??
    Reply
  • razor512 07 October 2014 12:52
    What score would you get with the same CPU and GPU but on an air cooled or liquid cooled but sustainable overclock?
    I find liquid nitrogen overclocks to be entirely useless. they serve no purpose and have no bearing on real world overclocks, for example, some of the best overclockers on liquid nitrogen, have had the worst air cooled overclocks, while others have had good overclocks.

    Overall, focus on overclocks that are practical in the real world.
    Reply
  • dovah-chan 07 October 2014 13:57
    Aren't liquid nitrogen clocks just for showing off at events/competitions and setting records? I think they're pretty cool (no pun intended). Also I would like a citation on overclockers having bad air overclocks as I'd assume that's the first thing they would do before they start messing around with liquid nitrogen (you know binning).
    Reply