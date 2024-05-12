Next-gen Dell XPS and Inspiron Snapdragon X laptop images leak — AI PCs set for Q3 release

Two new Dell laptops powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X AI processors are tipped to arrive in August or September this year. The new models, recently revealed by sources in contact with Windows Report, will also feature the dedicated Copilot Key Microsoft launched in early 2024, indicative of the hard push that Redmond is making towards AI.

Dell's first Arm 'Oryon' core architecture laptops are expected to be the Inspiron 14 7441 Plus and XPS 13 9345, and we saw images of these devices through the source. According to the leaked photographs, both laptops maintain the general look of previous product lines, although the former gets some minor changes.

For example, the 7441 Plus looks thinner than current Inspiron laptops, but, at the same time, it maintains the rounded-edge design for better ergonomics. On the other hand, the XPS 13 9345 looks virtually the same as the 2023 Dell XPS Plus, including the touch function row and borderless trackpad.

As these laptops are AI-focused, they are reported to launch around the same time that Microsoft releases the Windows 11 24H2 update. This update is expected to include the new AI Explorer and a host of other AI features designed to take advantage of the NPUs in the Snapdragon X processors the new laptops will use.

These Dell laptops are not the first Windows PCs that jumped into the AI bandwagon. Other major laptop manufacturers are expected to launch Snapdragon X computers, including Asus, Lenovo, and Samsung. With Dell joining the fray, consumers are going to get a slew of AI-powered laptops this year, helping drive the explosive growth of AI computing into the consumer space.

With experts estimating the total value of the AI industry to hit $1.3 trillion by 2032, companies are eager to get in the game to capture a slice of that massive pie. This is further compounded by Microsoft’s moves to integrate AI into its operating system, office software suite, and other products, especially with the introduction of Copilot.