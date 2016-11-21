Trending

Eve-Tech Launches Pre-Orders For The Hivemind-Designed 'Eve V' Hybrid

Eve-Tech has made its Eve V hybrid computer available for pre-order via Indiegogo.

Eve V was designed by the masses at a community site where anyone could discuss the product's components, design, and other specifications. Several aspects of the device, from the decision to include a stylus called the V Pen to whether it should prioritize battery life or portability, were determined based on the community's feedback. Eve-Tech has now finalized the product's design, so how does the Eve V compare to other hybrid devices?

The specs list suggests that the top-line Eve V is similar to the Surface Pro 4, Asus Transformer 3 Pro, and Dell XPS 13. They all have the same 512GB SSD for storage, 16GB LPDDR3 for RAM, and roughly 12.3" display. But the Eve V has a bigger battery than all but the XPS 13; a brighter display with higher contrast; four speakers; and 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) Intel processors instead of the 6th-gen (Skylake) chips in the Surface Pro 4 and Transformer 3 Pro.

But perhaps the Eve V's biggest advantage is its price. The Surface Pro 4, Transformer 3 Pro, and XPS 13 all cost more than $1,000. The Eve V costs less, although it's not clear how Eve-Tech drove the price down so much. Perhaps Intel, which is said to have invested "six figures" into the company, is subsidizing its processors. (Eve-Tech is also receiving some form of support from Microsoft.) Most people are unlikely to care, though, as long as they save money.

Eve-Tech made 500 units available for pre-order via Indiegogo. It was available in three configurations: a baseline Core m3 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $699; a Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $959; and the pro model with a Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage for $1,399. Each option came with the $39 V Pen and $25 Alcantara keyboard. Both the core and pro models are sold out, but the mid-range option is available.

Eve V M3Eve V i5Eve V i7
CPUIntel 7th Gen Core m3Intel 7th Gen Core i5Intel 7th Gen Core i7
RAM8GB LPDDR38GB LPDDR316GB LPDDR3
Storage128GB SSD256GB SSD512GB SSD
ConnectivityAC (2.4GHz / 5GHz)2x2 MU-MIMOBluetooth 4.2Wireless display Wi-DiAC (2.4GHz / 5GHz)2x2 MU-MIMOBluetooth 4.2Wireless display Wi-DiAC (2.4GHz / 5GHz)2x2 MU-MIMOBluetooth 4.2Wireless display Wi-Di
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-C2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A1 x 3.5mm audio1 x MicroSDXC reader1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-C2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A1 x 3.5mm audio1 x MicroSDXC reader1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-C2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-A1 x 3.5mm audio1 x MicroSDXC reader
Display12.3” IGZO LCD2736 x 1824 resolution1:1400 contrast ratio450 nits brightness12.3” IGZO LCD2736 x 1824 resolution1:1400 contrast ratio450 nits brightness12.3” IGZO LCD2736 x 1824 resolution1:1400 contrast ratio450 nits brightness
Touch PanelGorilla Glass with anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection coatingMetal Mesh technologyGorilla Glass with anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection coatingMetal Mesh technologyGorilla Glass with anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection coatingMetal Mesh technology
Battery48 Wh48 Wh48 Wh
SensorsFingerprint, hall, gravity, light, gyroscope, GPSFingerprint, hall, gravity, light, gyroscope, GPSFingerprint, hall, gravity, light, gyroscope, GPS
Audio4 x 1W speakersTI dedicated headphone jack audio amplifier2 noise-cancelling microphones4 x 1W speakersTI dedicated headphone jack audio amplifier2 noise-cancelling microphones4 x 1W speakersTI dedicated headphone jack audio amplifier2 noise-cancelling microphones
Cameras2MP Front5MP Back2MP Front5MP Back2MP Front5MP Back
StylusN-TrigSurface compatible1,024 pressure levels2 buttonsN-TrigSurface compatible1,024 pressure levels2 buttonsN-TrigSurface compatible1,024 pressure levels2 buttons
KeyboardPogo-pin and wireless keyboard with latest glass ClickPad by SynapticsBluetooth 4.2 up to 3 devices15 hour continuous typing battery lifePogo-pin and wireless keyboard with latest glass ClickPad by SynapticsBluetooth 4.2 up to 3 devices15 hour continuous typing battery lifePogo-pin and wireless keyboard with latest glass ClickPad by SynapticsBluetooth 4.2 up to 3 devices15 hour continuous typing battery life
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Clamyboy74 21 November 2016 18:37
    The i5 and i7 are actually the m5 and m7, respectively. Surface pro still has u-series, which blow the m-series off the charts (5w vs 15w)
    Reply
  • omgzhobbs 22 November 2016 11:53
    It's cheaper than the others because its not spent masses on marketing so can cut the cost down.. which is not exactly much less than the others.
    Reply
  • zeptometer 20 December 2016 20:22
    the eve v does not cost less than $1000 fix your article
    Reply