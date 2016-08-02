'Everest VR' Experience Available Now On HTC Vive, Minimum/Recommended Specs Outed

Last week, our own Kevin Carbotte traveled to the Himalayas via the HTC Vive in Solfar Studios’ Everest VR. Now, you can try the experience for yourself with the launch of the VR title today on Steam.

Sólfar Studios, in conjunction with RVX, crafted a photorealistic version of the trek that was put together by 300,000 high-resolution images. In your journey, you won’t make the full climb. Instead, you’ll take the scenic route and explore major landmarks such as the Everest Basecamp, the Lhotse Face and of course, the actual summit.

During the development phase, the developers utilized Unreal Engine 4 in conjunction with a few modification from Nvidia’s VRWorks program. As such, our previous experience showed that the “experience was unplayable” on the two AMD GPUs we tested (an XFX R9 Fury and a Sapphire R9 390 Nitro). The studio mentioned that it was working on stabilizing Everest VR for those who own AMD-based hardware for their VR system, and based on its minimum requirements, the issue was resolved.

Everest VR Requirements Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i5-4590 (3.3 GHz, Haswell) Intel i7-4790 (3.6 GHz, Haswell) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or greater RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 11 GB 11 GB OS Windows 7 SP1 Windows 10 DirectX Version Version 11 Version 11

At launch, it will cost you $22.49 due to the 10 percent discount, which will last for a week. After that, Everest VR will return to its original price of $24.99.