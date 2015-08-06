Trending

Gigabyte Announces 100-Series Motherboards Lineup For Skylake, Options For Every Budget

By

Gigabyte announced a series of 100 series motherboards to go along with Intel's 6th generation Core (Skylake) processors launched this week. The company has 10 boards available now, with more on the way.

The company has released boards in two of its three different segments. Gigabyte said the Ultra Durable line of boards are built with long-lasting, high-quality components. G1 Gaming boards are catered towards those who prioritize graphics and audio above all. Gigabytes SOC Force lineup is meant for serious overclockers.

Ultra Durable

There are six different options to choose from in the Ultra Durable series. The features in the UD boards range from the most basic board, the GA-Z170-HD3, which offers little in the way of features, to the GA-Z170-UD5, which features metal reinforced PCIe slots and dual M.2 drive support, as well as dual Intel Gigabit LAN adapters.

Some of the boards support SLI, but all of them support Crossfire. Each board in the UD series supports up to 64 GB of DDR4 running at speeds as high as DDR4-3200 MHz. Gigabyte has also built one mATX board with the Z170 chipset (the GA-Z170M-D3H) which fits in this series.

GA- Z170- HD3 (rev. 1.0)GA- Z170- HD3P (rev. 1.0)GA- Z170M- D3H (rev. 1.0)GA- Z170XP- SLI (rev. 1.0)GA- Z170X- UD3 (rev. 1.0)GA- Z170X- UD5 (rev. 1.0)
ChipsetIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 Express
CPU Support6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron
SocketSocket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151
Memory SupportUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles
AudioRealtek ALC887 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Realtek ALC887 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Realtek ALC892 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Realtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1
LANRealtek GbE LAN ChipRealtek GbE LAN ChipRealtek GbE LAN ChipIntel GbE LAN ChipIntel GbE LAN ChipIntel GbE LAN Chip
Expansion Slots1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI slots1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI slots1x PCI Express x16 1x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI slots1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x42x PCI Express x12x PCI Slots1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x11x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x44x PCI Express x1
Multi GPU Support2-Way CrossFire2-Way CrossFire2-Way CrossFire3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI3-Way CrossFire/ 2-way SLI
Storage1x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/101x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/101x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/101x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip
USB8x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandableAsmedia ASM1142 chip - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1xUSB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0  - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable8x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandableAsmedia ASM1142 chip - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandableIntel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandableIntel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0 - 4 on back, 4 expandable6x USB 2.0 - 2 on back, 4 expandable
Rear Panel Connections1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI4x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks2x USB 2.0/1.11x PS/21x D-Sub1x HDMI3x USB 3.0/2.01x USB 3.11x USB 3.1 Type-C1x RJ 456x Audio jacks1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI4x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.13x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 456x Audio Jacks1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.13x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks2x USB 2.0/1.11x PS/2 1x DVI-D1x Display Port1x HDMI3x USB 3.0/2.01x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x audio jacks
Form FactorATXATXMicro ATXATXATXATX

G1 Gaming

Gigabyte has also launched four new boards in the G1 Gaming series. Each of the G1 Gaming boards come equipped with metal reinforced PCIe slots. Gigabyte said the reinforcements offer significantly more strength and are better suited to handle the heaviest graphics cards around. In durability tests, the company found the shearing resistance (picture the slot cracking and folding open like a book) to be as much as 1.7x stronger, and retention force was measured to be as much as 3.2 times stronger than traditional plastic slots. 

The entry-level G1 Gaming 100 series board is the GA-Z170X-Gaming 3, which includes a bevy of features including SATA Express, two M.2 slots, two USB 3.1 ports (one has a Type-C connector), and a Killer E2201 Gigabit LAN connection. The top of the line GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 features a number of extras, including dual E2400 LAN adapters, along with a Killer 1535 Wi-Fi card with support for 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1. It even has built-in water cooling components.

GA-Z170X-Gaming 3 (rev. 1.0)GA-Z170X-Gaming 5 (rev. 1.0)GA-Z170X-Gaming 7 (rev. 1.0)GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 (rev. 1.0)
ChipsetIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 ExpressIntel Z170 Express
CPU Support6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron6th Gen i3, i5, i7, Pentium, Celeron
SocketSocket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151Socket LGA 1151
Memory SupportUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP ProfilesUp to 64 GB Dual Channel DDR4 3200 - Support ECC, Non ECC - Support XMP Profiles
AudioRealtek ALC1150 codecTI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifierHD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Supports S/PDIF OutRealtek ALC1150 codec - HD Audio 2/4/5.1/7.1Supports S/PDIF OutCreative Sound Core 3D ChipSupport for Sound Blaster Recon3DiTI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifierHD Audio 2/5.1Supports S/PDIF OutCreative Sound Core 3D Chip2x JRC NJM2114 and 1x TI Burr Brown OPA2134 operational amplifiersHD Audio 2/5.1Supports S/PDIF Out
LAN1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2201 LAN Chip1x Intel GbE LAN chip1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2201 LAN Chip1x Intel GbE LAN chip1x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2400 LAN Chip2x Qualcomm Atheros Killer E2400 LAN Chip
Expansion Slots1x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x11x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x44x PCI Express x11x PCI Express x161x PCI Express x16 running at x81x PCI Express x16 running at x43x PCI Express x12x PCI Express x162x PCI Express x16 running at x84x PCI Express x1
Multi GPU Support3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI3-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI4-Way CrossFire/2-way SLI
Storage2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6 Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip2x M.2 Socket 3 connector3x SATA express6x SATA 6 Gb/sSupports RAID 0/1/5/102x SATA 6 Gb/s on ASMedia ASM1061 chip
USBIntel USB3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0/2.0 (4 on back, 4 expandable)6x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)7x USB 3.0/2.0 (4 on back, 4 expandable)6x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)2x USB 2.0/1.1 Genesys Logic internal headerIntel USB 3.1 controller - 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A5x USB 3.0/2.06x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)4x USB 3.0/2.0 Renesas Hub (expandable)1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A4x USB 3.0/2.06x USB 2.0/1.1 (2 on back, 4 expandable)7x USB 3.0/2.0 Renesas Hub (3 ports on back, 4 expandable)1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A
Rear Panel Connection1x PS/21x D-Sub1x DVI-D1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A3x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.11x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks1x PS/21x Display Port1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A3x USB 3.0/2.04x USB 2.0/1.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks1x PS/21x Display port1x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A5x USB 3.0/2.02x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks1x PS/21x HDMI1x USB 3.1 Type-C1x USB 3.1 Type-A7x USB 3.0/2.02x USB 2.0/1.12x RJ 451x Optical S/PDIF5x Audio Jacks2x MMCX Antenna connectors
Form FactorATXATXATXE-ATX

Gigabyte included software with the G1 board called Killer DoubleShot-X3 Pro that can use all three connections together. The software can route packets from different sources to specific ports. One NIC could be dedicated to gaming, and another to streaming video, for example.

The GA-Z170X-Gaming G1 comes equipped with discrete add-in card level audio processing hardware. It features a quad-core Creative Sound Core3D audio processor paired with a Burr-Brown 127 dB DAC. Gigabyte said the onboard audio has been certified to deliver 120+ dB SNR signal through the headphone jack.  The company used WIMA and Nichicon audio grade Fine Gold capacitors normally found in premium-grade audio home audio systems.

The lineup of 10 boards Gigabyte announced does not include a single entry from the SOC Force lineup. Gigabyte did not make clear when these models will be available, but it announced the series, so expect to see more soon. The first bunch are available now from various retailers.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 3ogdy 06 August 2015 18:49
    I totally love the new design Gigabyte's given their Z170 motherboards. Keep it up, Gigabyte!
    Reply
  • frankpc 06 August 2015 19:25
    Is the HDMI port rated for HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2?
    Reply
  • jaber2 06 August 2015 22:18
    Yes, SATA Express And 3.1 USB
    Reply
  • frankpc 06 August 2015 23:00
    That's the best news I've heard all day. Can you direct me to a link where it's stated that the MB has HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2?

    I like Gigabyte and I would order a board today.

    Thank you !!
    Reply
  • jj-pro 07 August 2015 14:31
    Sexy mobos!!
    Reply
  • 2Be_or_Not2Be 07 August 2015 17:28
    Looking for a mini-ITX board, but nothing from Gigabyte so far. (sigh) Would love one with the Alpine Ridge controller.
    Reply
  • Duckhunt 08 August 2015 06:02
    What is wrong with the boards? The two thinking. I'd like to see PCIE slots on the other side of the board. Yes the underside and the ability to put in two boards in a case.

    I'd like to see all the fans designed to wear out evenly with gravity and specifications on the fans that do this wear and tear.

    The other thing is to directly connect the heat sink of the cpu to the motherboard to dissipate heat. Why not?

    The fools who design these things are lazy fools and have to wait for folks like me to tell them how to do it.

    We know one thing. The CEOs and big corporations and wealthy and other fools who love them wait around for the small guy to the hard work and they attack the small guy because of jealousy and fear.
    Reply
  • frankpc 08 August 2015 12:45
    Yes, well, I already own the case. I'm just looking for a standard MB that will fit comfortably within it that supports HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2. An ATX form factor would be just fine.
    Reply