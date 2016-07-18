HP’s Elite x3 Smartphone Arrives August 29, Starts at $699

HP has re-entered the smartphone business with the Elite x3, a “3-in-1” mobile device that offers business productivity features in a Windows 10 smartphone. HP finalized the bundle and stand-alone starting prices, and the company slated the Elite x3 to start shipping at the end of August.

When HP revealed the Elite x3 at MWC, we were excited at the prospect of the company’s propriety HP WorkSpace virtualization software running legacy x86 applications in a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), which is something standard Windows 10 smartphones can’t do. HP’s enterprise expertise could make the HP Elite x3 a compelling choice for businesses seeking one device to rule them all.

The specs haven’t changed since the original reveal, but the accessory former known as the “MeDock,” a 12.5-inch thin-client laptop shell, has received a new name. Now referred to as a Lap Dock, HP intends to bundle this “accessory” with the Elite x3 later on, but pricing details and the precise release date aren’t available yet.

However, HP did reveal that the Elite x3 would be available as a bundle with the Desk Dock (a docking station that the phone sits in that provides USB and DisplayPort connectivity to connect a monitor and peripherals) and a premium headset starting at $799. The HP Elite x3 starts at $699 by itself. The price is far below the $1000 bundle price we had estimated back at MWC, and it’s a welcome surprise for the device given the powerful hardware.

The HP Elite x3 starts shipping on Aug 29. Those interested in purchasing the device can drop HP a line on the company website.