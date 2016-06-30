Trending

HTC Launches Vive Accessories Store, Replacement Parts Available Now

The HTC Vive has been on the market since April 5 of this year. In the three months that the hardware has been shipping, HTC has managed to catch up to customer orders and launch a business edition of the Vive HMD, which includes commercial licensing. Now the company has launched an official accessories store where you can purchase replacement parts and upgrades for your Vive.

HTC’s Vive accessories store is supposed to be for “cables, controllers, headphones and more,” but there isn’t much of a selection yet. The webstore opened with but a few components to purchase. You can pick up replacement face cushions, which come in packages of two. The narrow and wide cushions are both available. They will set you back $24.99.

HTC has also listed replacement nose rests on the store. A set of three will cost you $12.99. These are also available in wide and narrow sizes. HTC’s JB Mcree told us at CES that differently-sized nose rests would be available with the Vive, but when it shipped with only one size, we thought they may have backed out of this plan. 

The only other accessory that you can purchase right now is the USB extension cable that was curiously omitted from the retail Vive package. We noted in our Vive review that the cable was included with the Vive Pre, but it was missing from the retail Vive. This cable has a proprietary shape that allows it to be plugged into the accessory port inside the Vive HMD. With this cable, you can use a USB headset, for example.

Eventually, you’ll be able to purchase replacement controllers and other components. We don’t know when that will happen, but given the leak of the corporate accessories page a few weeks back, we expect the controllers to carry a considerable price tag when they are.

The Vive Accessories Store is part of the HTV Vive website.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jeff Fx 30 June 2016 15:50
    The headline made me think I'd be able to get my Vive fully working again, despite HTCs horrible customer service. No such luck.

    I gave up on support, and tried to get a second Vive for parts, but their extremely restrictive delivery policies made delivery impossible.

    I'll become an ex-HTC customer the moment another company releases a fully-functioning room-scale system without the occlusion problem Oculus Touch has. I'm sure I'm not the only person who's had enough of HTC.
  • problematiq 30 June 2016 15:57
    Man that sucks, I've been a happy customer. What happened to yours?

  • kcarbotte 30 June 2016 16:26
    What's wrong with your Vive?
    If it's a broken controller or lighthouse you will be able to buy those soon. Apparently they are listed on the UK version of the website already.
  • Jeff Fx 30 June 2016 16:43
    I have a broken controller from trying to fix it myself after breaking it on the ceiling while playing Holoball, and a lighthouse with a failed laser. I can still play Rift Xbox-controller games without issues, but most Vive games are unplayable with one controller, and all Vive room-scale games are tricky to play with a single lighthouse. The Vive is spectacular, it's just that the support is terrible.

    When controllers and lighthouses become available at retail, I'll buy two of each - I hate that my Vive is partially down, but I fear that their accessory store will have the same shipping problems as they caused when shipping the Vive. I hope I'm pleasantly surprised and they're more reasonable.

    I ordered a controller from the business page when it was briefly available weeks ago. They have my money, but I have not heard anything about shipping. I'm still hoping it'll arrive some day.

    How do you block-quote when replying here?
  • voodoochicken 01 July 2016 14:45
    There's a button for quotes if you're within the forums system.

  • Jeff Fx 01 July 2016 14:54
    Thanks. Someone else sent me a private message telling me about that right after I asked. This is a helpful community.
  • problematiq 01 July 2016 15:11
    We try.
  • hoofhearted 02 July 2016 13:21
    A friend of mines controller went out after only owning the Vive for a month. We tried troubleshooting it over their phone support to no avail. Tried hard resetting (all buttons for several seconds), copying the firmware from the good one to the bad one (connected as USB drive after all button reset). The bad one has extremely slow or no performance and according to my friend this just happened suddenly. I am thinking that maybe the radio portion of the BT went out.

    Anyway, he sent it in and Vive wants $100 to fix it. I would think they would have just replaced or fixed it under warranty, but they said the warranty was limited whatever that means (my friend actually had the conversation with them for sending it in)
  • Joseph_89 04 July 2016 12:12
    Don't let them push you around. Start calling into the home office and ask to talk to Marketing or the Office manager who typically has access to the executives.
