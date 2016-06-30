HTC Launches Vive Accessories Store, Replacement Parts Available Now

The HTC Vive has been on the market since April 5 of this year. In the three months that the hardware has been shipping, HTC has managed to catch up to customer orders and launch a business edition of the Vive HMD, which includes commercial licensing. Now the company has launched an official accessories store where you can purchase replacement parts and upgrades for your Vive.

HTC’s Vive accessories store is supposed to be for “cables, controllers, headphones and more,” but there isn’t much of a selection yet. The webstore opened with but a few components to purchase. You can pick up replacement face cushions, which come in packages of two. The narrow and wide cushions are both available. They will set you back $24.99.

HTC has also listed replacement nose rests on the store. A set of three will cost you $12.99. These are also available in wide and narrow sizes. HTC’s JB Mcree told us at CES that differently-sized nose rests would be available with the Vive, but when it shipped with only one size, we thought they may have backed out of this plan.

The only other accessory that you can purchase right now is the USB extension cable that was curiously omitted from the retail Vive package. We noted in our Vive review that the cable was included with the Vive Pre, but it was missing from the retail Vive. This cable has a proprietary shape that allows it to be plugged into the accessory port inside the Vive HMD. With this cable, you can use a USB headset, for example.

Eventually, you’ll be able to purchase replacement controllers and other components. We don’t know when that will happen, but given the leak of the corporate accessories page a few weeks back, we expect the controllers to carry a considerable price tag when they are.

The Vive Accessories Store is part of the HTV Vive website.

