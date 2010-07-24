Samsung UK Giving Free Galaxy S Android Phones to Unhappy iPhone 4 Users

So you bought an iPhone 4 and you're not happy with your purchase. Well, if you're lucky, Samsung UK might give you a free Galaxy S, complete with Android 2.1, a 4-inch (480x800) AMOLED display, a 1GHz Samsung Hummingbird CPU, a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus (and the ability to shoot video in 720p at 30fps), up to 32GB of storage via MicroSD and Swype pre-installed.

The company has been responding to miserable iPhone 4 users on Twitter with sunny tweets offering a free, unlocked Galaxy S as a replacement. You don't have to fill in any forms or send in your iPhone 4, you just have to PM them your address and they'll stick your phone in the post.

Samsung says it only has a few left to give away, but judging by the company's Twitter feed, it's given away quite a few already. As if there was any doubt that this is Samsung taking advantage of the bad press about iPhone 4's antenna, the company tweeted at one lucky iPhone user and said the phone had been getting great reception.

An official statement from Samsung (via Wired UK) reads:

"Recently there has been a real increase in online activity from consumers dissatisfied with some of our competitors’ products. We decided to contact a cross section of individuals to offer them a free Samsung Galaxy S as a replacement, as we’re confident that once people have the phone in their hands, they’ll see how impressive it is for themselves."

If that doesn't give you a Friday feeling, nothing will.