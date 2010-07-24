Trending

Samsung UK Giving Free Galaxy S Android Phones to Unhappy iPhone 4 Users

Hmm, stay with Apple and get a free case or make nice with Samsung and get a free Galaxy S? Tough one.

So you bought an iPhone 4 and you're not happy with your purchase. Well, if you're lucky, Samsung UK might give you a free Galaxy S, complete with Android 2.1, a 4-inch (480x800) AMOLED display, a 1GHz Samsung Hummingbird CPU, a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus (and the ability to shoot video in 720p at 30fps), up to 32GB of storage via MicroSD and Swype pre-installed.

The company has been responding to miserable iPhone 4 users on Twitter with sunny tweets offering a free, unlocked Galaxy S as a replacement. You don't have to fill in any forms or send in your iPhone 4, you just have to PM them your address and they'll stick your phone in the post.

Samsung says it only has a few left to give away, but judging by the company's Twitter feed, it's given away quite a few already. As if there was any doubt that this is Samsung taking advantage of the bad press about iPhone 4's antenna, the company tweeted at one lucky iPhone user and said the phone had been getting great reception.

An official statement from Samsung (via Wired UK) reads:

"Recently there has been a real increase in online activity from consumers dissatisfied with some of our competitors’ products. We decided to contact a cross section of individuals to offer them a free Samsung Galaxy S as a replacement, as we’re confident that once people have the phone in their hands, they’ll see how impressive it is for themselves."

If that doesn't give you a Friday feeling, nothing will.

33 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ehanger 24 July 2010 03:53
    Apple user 4 life! :D
    Reply
  • dasper 24 July 2010 03:58
    I hope this marketing strategy works in their favor. Oh wait, this is UK news.... I hope it works in their favour.
    Reply
  • ehanger 24 July 2010 04:00
    ^^ Haters gonna hate :D ^^
    Reply
  • Abrahm 24 July 2010 04:03
    ehanger^^ Haters gonna hate ^^Tollers gonna troll?
    Reply
  • blurr91 24 July 2010 04:07
    A "phone for clunker" program? And you even get to keep your clunker.
    Reply
  • N.Broekhuijsen 24 July 2010 04:22
    ehangerApple user 4 life!That is not something to be proud about kid!
    Reply
  • Glorian 24 July 2010 04:26
    That's pretty cool, my bro just got the Galaxy S to replace his iPhone 3g. This phone is awesome, I really like some of the apps he has and the video quality is great of the stuff he shot today. It's an all round snappy little phone. These lucky customers will not be disappointed.
    Reply
  • nielnield 24 July 2010 04:26
    "You don't have to fill in any forms or send in your iPhone 4, you just have to PM them your address and they'll stick your phone in the post"

    0o
    Reply
  • 24 July 2010 04:33
    Ridiculous. Samsung doesn't now how to sell its Galaxy S so they give it free. Someone who does this exchange will clearly understand why the iPhone is much better.
    Reply
  • ares1214 24 July 2010 04:34
    I dont have an Iphone, nor live in Europe, but can i get a free Galaxy S? :D
    Reply