Major PC Makers Announce Intel 9th Gen Core Desktops

With Intel’s step up to eight cores on the mainstream CPU front today, desktop PC makers are wasting no time launching new products based around Intel’s just-announced 9th Generation Core K-Series processors.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

First up is MSI, with its compact Trident X, an angular RGB-emblazoned console-like mini tower that promises support for up to a Core i9-9900K processor and Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti graphics. That’s a lot of performance jammed into a 10-liter chassis, but MSI also promises the Trident X will be easily upgradable, with components that are all accessible from the sides of the chassis.

Aside from the RGB light strips on the front of the case, the Trident X also includes an RGB fan at the side window. We also like the USB-C port up front for a bit of convenient future proofing. MSI says the Trident X will be available in November for a starting price of $2,299.

Dell XPS Tower & Alienware Aurora

Next up is Dell and Alienware, both bringing Intel’s 9th Gen processors (including the unlocked K-Series chips) to existing desktops. The more mainstream XPS Tower Special Edition will be available in the U.S. and China on October 29 starting at $1,099, while the Aurora (below) will go on sale globally a day later (October 30) starting at $899.

There’s little to report yet in the way of new features for these refreshed desktops (apart from Intel’s new CPUs). But Dell does note that the updated Aurora will ship with the company’s revamped Alienware Command Center software, which originally launched early this year on the larger Area-51 tower.

Asus ROG Strix GL12CX

Asus is also jumping on the Intel 9th Gen update train with the Republic of Gamers Strix GL12CX. An update to the Strix GL12 we looked at earlier this year, the new model will sport up to a Core i9-9900K (liquid cooled and overclocked to 4.9GHz on all cores, according to Asus), along with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. Other stand-out features include Aura Sync-compatible RGB lighting, a DIMM.2 connector for multiple PCIe M.2 SSDs, and a hot-swappable 2.5-inch SSD bay up front that the company says is "demanded by eSports tournaments."



Asus says the ROG Strix GL12CX will be available for pre-order this week, direct from Asus or at popular online outlets like Amazon, Newegg, and B&H. The company says the system will arrive sometime in November. We're still not sure on pricing for all configurations, but a a model with a 5GHz overclocked Core i7-9700K, a 256GB SSD and 2TB hard drive plus an RTX 2080 is up for pre-order starting at $3,299.

Acer Predator Orion 5000 and 9000 Series

Acer’s gaming-focused Orion 5000 and 9000 series desktop lines are also getting the Core i9-9900K treatment. Both the 5000 (below) and the larger 9000 (which we reviewed earlier this year with a Core i9-7980XE CPU) are existing desktop models that are getting an update to new Intel (and Nvidia) hardware.





The Predator Orion 5000 will be available with up to a Core i9-9900K CPU and Nvidia RTX 2080 graphics, while the larger Orion 9000 also get support for the Core i9-9900K (plus, Acer’s press release says, planned support for new Core X-series CPUs), along with an option for top-end Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti cards. Both models feature transparent side panels to show off your high-end hardware, and the 9000 Series features RGB fans an addressable RGB light strips.There's no word from Acer on pricing or availability yet, but we suspect these Predators to break cover around the same time as their Core i9-equipped competition (which seems to be sometime in November) with price tags to match the high-end silicon inside them.

If you’re interested in a system based around Intel’s 9th Gen chips, stay tuned. We are at the Intel event and Acer, HP, Lenovo and Asus are also showing systems. So expect much more on the 9th Gen desktop front soon.