Lenovo’s New Yogas Get More Flexible, Include AMD and Intel Options

Lenovo is refreshing its Yoga 2-in-1s with the latest parts, including Intel Tiger Lake and Ryzen CPUs, and they’re getting new names that are easier to understand.



The Lenovo Yoga 7i, launching in November, will start at $799 for a 15-inch model and $849.99 for the 14-inch version. It takes over the mantle form last year’s Yoga C740. Lenovo says it comes with the “latest Intel CPU’s,” which sounds a lot like Tiger Lake, especially since it will also work with Thunderbolt 4. The 7i will also include up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Both will use what Lenovo calls “Flip to Boot,” meaning that when you open the laptop, the system will turn on. There’s also a bump up to 70 WHr batteries (an increase from 60 WHr). Amazon Alexa will come pre-loaded (sorry, Cortana). Lenovo is decreasing the bezels by 20%, and is using a “nega-notch,” or notch that goes above the bezel instead of into the screen (we’ve seen this in Asus’ ZenBook line). These notebooks will come in “slate” gray and “dark moss.”

Meanwhile, the Ryzen-based Yoga 6 (updating the Yoga C640) is a 13-inch notebook starting at $699.99 in October. Despite being based on Team Red’s silicon, the laptop will launch in abyss blue with a stain-resistant, fabric lid. Like the Yoga 7i, it will also have Alexa onboard. The Yoga 6 will go up to a Ryzen 7 4700U with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This version will also have a physical webcam shutter for privacy, while an optional pen can be used for sketching or drawing.

Lenovo is also announcing the Yoga Slim 7i and Slim 7i Pro (starting at €999) with “the latest Nvidia GeForce MX GPUs,” and a Ryzen-based Slim 7 Pro (€799), but those will not be available in North America.