LG To Showcase 21:9 34-Inch Monitor With Freesync At CES

LG is coming out with a 34" 21:9 monitor that supports Freesync, which may even have an IPS panel and a 3440 x 1440 resolution. That, or a high-quality TN panel.

LG's 34UM67

With CES around the corner, a handful of vendors are already teasing some products that they will be showcasing. Today, LG caught our attention, as it will be displaying not one, not two, but three new 21:9 displays, all with a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. One model, though, is particularly interesting, as it boasts support for AMD's new FreeSync technology.

The others are certainly compelling on their own. The 34UC97 is a curved 34" monitor with an IPS panel that is calibrated to cover 99 percent of the sRGB color space. It has two Thunderbolt 2 interfaces, meaning it's also convenient to use with Macs.

LG also built the 34UC87M, which is designed specifically for multi-monitor setups. Both monitors are geared towards a professional audience.

The most interesting monitor, though, is the 34UM67. This one isn't curved, and it's unclear whether it has an IPS panel or not (although we suspect that it does), but it has support for AMD's FreeSync technology. It also has black-stabilizer technology, which enhances details in dark scenes, making it easier to spot your enemies before they can spot you. We don't have many more details at the moment. 

AMD's FreeSync technology is the company's response to Nvidia's G-Sync, and it's a free and open alternative to its green competitor's proprietary stutter- and tear-reducing technology. For gamers this means dynamic refresh rates, creating a much smoother and clearer gameplay experience than when working with a fixed refresh rate with or without V-Sync enabled.

Pricing for the monitors remains unknown, as does availability.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

  • eklipz330 31 December 2014 15:42
    YUP. getting closer to what I want. we have the throughput, now let's make it 120HZ and a slight curve, and price it oh how about $700?
  • AJSB 31 December 2014 16:21
    I have nothing against these top of the linew monitors, quite opposite, but i hope that regular 1920x1080 monitors with FreeSync at very affordable prices hit the market soon.
    I also hope/expect that in the war between FreeSync and G-Sync, FreeSync wins.
  • SkyBill40 31 December 2014 18:20
    The tech certainly is improving, but what about increasing the refresh rate? While 60Hz is doable and will suffice for some gamers (and the workspace market), it's just not going to cut it for those who want to stay at the bleeding edge or those wanting any competitive edge they can get. So, that means 120Hz at a minimum.... which also means a non-IPS panel.

    As for price, I don't expect this to go for anything less than $800 USD. Not bad considering what you're getting, but not an ideal compromise.
  • BulkZerker 31 December 2014 19:31
    1440p super wide screen and possibly IPS?

    If it can pverclocke its refresh to 120hz... Take my money! TAKE IT!
  • Sparq17 31 December 2014 20:08
    People say there isn't demand for 4k @ 120 Hz. I completely disagree. This precisely and EXACTLY what everyone wants. DP 1.3 was released and there are lots of games that can play higher than 60 fps at 4k on current cards from Nvidia/AMD. Please make a 10 or 12bit color 28" 4k monitor with 3000:1 or better contrast and 1 ms gray to gray response and 350 brightness AND YOU CAN TAKE ALL MY MONEY. Not buying a monitor until 4k at 120 Hz please!!!!!!!
  • ikefu 31 December 2014 20:44
    My wife got me the current LG 34" 3440x1440 IPS monitor and so far I am absolutely in love. I finally have a single monitor that can replace my dual screen setup and its saves a ton of room on my desk. Plus games are amazing on it. I have a much wider field of vision and it rocks!
  • soldier44 31 December 2014 22:19
    Waiting on the 40 inch 4K IPS monitor from Phillips for around $800. I refuse to go backwards in resolution after using a 30" IPS 2560 x 1600 the last 5 years.
  • thebigbug 01 January 2015 22:42
    Why are all of these comments being downvoted? They're doing nothing but stating their opinions. The gaming community wants higher resolutions, yes, but won't accept those resolutions if they can't be displayed at a refresh rate higher than 60hz. And yes, a refresh rate higher than 60 can make a serious difference in fast-paced games. If you ever get the chance, go see a monitor with 120hz Lightboost enabled. You'll see just how smooth everything is. It's almost lifelike. No stuttering, no blur caused by objects moving. Don't downvote just because you don't like their opinion. Downvote if it's an irrelevant or ignorant post.
  • iam2thecrowe 01 January 2015 23:58
    well so far for the most people that have used gsync monitors, it is smooth and responsive at much lower framerates than a standard monitor.
  • Sparq17 02 January 2015 04:02
    Big Bug-
    I have no idea why my comment was down voted on this site. Downvoted 4 times without any comments from those unknown members. I was merely stating what I believe would be the perfect UHD 4k monitor, as this LG widescreen UHD monitor is very nice, it lacks the refresh speed of an Asus Swift for instance. As you clearly understood, I was leaving my own opinion in reference to the aspect of the article that discusses UHD gaming and AMD's FreeSync ad Nvidia G-Sync and that many gamers, myself included would benefit/enjoy a 4k monitor with 120 Hz refresh capability especially for fast paced gaming. For some people 60 Hz refresh meets their performance needs, but for experienced and even hardcore gamers 120 Hz delivers a level of response and smoothness one has experience to see the noticeable improvement. That being said, this LG 34incher should be fantastic for photos, videos, and casual gaming, but I will wait for a faster panel hopefully from LG until my next purchase.
