Mozilla Launches Developer Edition Browser

As promised last week, Mozilla released a browser created specifically for web designers: the Firefox Developer Edition. This web authoring toolset comes packed with a number of items for designing and debugging websites and apps such as WebIDE, Valence, a web audio editor, a style editor and more.

"The first thing you'll notice is the distinctive dark design running through the browser," said Dave Camp, Director of Developer Tools at Mozilla. "We applied the developer tools theme to the entire browser. It's trim and sharp and focused on saving space for the content on your screen. It also fits in with the darker look common among creative app development tools."

In addition to the web audio and style (CSS) editors, the new developer browser includes a network monitor for viewing network requests made by the browser, a JavaScript Debugger, and a page inspector for checking out the CSS and HTML code of websites. There's also a web console for viewing a web page's logged information as well as a mode for viewing a website or app in different screen sizes without having to resize the browser window.

With this browser, the company is also introducing two new features: WebIDE and Valence. The latter feature was originally called Firefox Tools Adapter, and it allows developers to create and debug apps for a number of browsers and devices. This is made possible by connecting Mozilla's new developer browser to other browser engines.

"Valence also extends the awesome tools we've built to debug Firefox OS and Firefox for Android to the other major mobile browsers including Chrome on Android and Safari on iOS," Camp said. "So far these tools include our Inspector, Debugger and Console and Style Editor.

As for WebIDE, this tool allows apps to be created within the browser by using a template or by opening and editing the code of any Web app. These apps can be run in a simulator with just a single click, and debugged by clicking twice. Users can also edit the app's files.

Developers wanting to get their hands on the Developer Edition can download the browser here. This page also provides video samples of all the tools provided with the browser, including WebIDE, Valence, Web Audio Editor and more.

Follow Kevin Parrish @exfileme. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.