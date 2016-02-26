'Necropolis' Release Date Changed To Summer 2016, Will Debut On Steam, PS4, Xbox One

Harebrained Schemes' Necropolis was supposed to launch on March 17 on Steam. However, the initial release was scrapped in favor of summer 2016, when the game will not only make its debut on Steam, but also on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Necropolis is described as a third-person, roguelike game that takes place across multiple dungeons. As you continue to descend through the levels, the enemies are obviously tougher to beat. If you die, you have to start the game from the beginning. To make things even more difficult, each level is procedurally generated, so you won't encounter the same level with every playthrough. You can also gather up to three friends for an online co-op so that you can traverse each dungeon as a group.

To accommodate for the console debut, Harebrained Schemes enlisted the help of publishing company Bandai Namco. According to the developers, the relationship with Bandai Namco started last year at PAX East when Necropolis caught the eye of the publisher. In a way, Bandai Namco was a sound choice for the Harebrained Schemes. Necropolis’description is very similar to another franchise published by Bandai Namco: Dark Souls. The latest entry in the franchise, Dark Souls III is set to release in a few weeks on April 12.

To keep fans interested, Harebrained Schemes also showed off some screenshots of the the current build as well as a new trailer featuring co-op gameplay. A specific release date wasn't announced by either company, but more details are coming over the next few months.

