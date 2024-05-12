MSI x Monster Hunter RTX 4060 Ti comes with matching controller — and a $80 pricing premium

Monster Hunter fans rejoice because you can now get a limited edition Monster Hunter-themed RTX 4060 Ti GPU from MSI. It comes bundled with a similarly themed MSI Force GC30 controller. Monster Hunter is an action RPG launched in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 and later released on other platforms like the Wii and PlayStation Portable.

The Monster Hunter franchise has six titles, with the fourth installment, Monster Hunter: World, and onwards available on Microsoft Windows. A seventh title, Monster Hunter Wilds, is slated to launch next year on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The MSI RTX 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim Monster Hunter Edition retails for $499.99 on Amazon and Newegg at the time of writing. This price feels steep, especially as you can get an MSI RTX 4060 Ti 8G Ventus 3X OC for $419.99 on Amazon or an MSI RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X 8G for $429.99 on Best Buy.

Although all three GPUs have the same hardware specifications, the latter two models have slightly higher clock speeds in Boost and Extreme Performance modes. The Monster Hunter Edition can only hit 2,535 MHz and 2,550 MHz, while the Ventus 3X can reach 2,565 MHz and 2,580 MHz. On the other hand, the Gaming X can hit 2,640 MHz and 2,655 MHz, respectively.

GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8G Gaming Slim Monster Hunter Edition (Image credit: MSI)

The bundled MSI Force GC30 controller, listed for $39.99 on Amazon, is also not the best value controller you can get. It doesn’t have Bluetooth and uses the old and unpopular micro USB standard for wired connectivity and charging. It connects to your computer or console via a USB dongle, which takes up one USB slot. But if you want to use the controller on your smartphone, you have to attach it via a USB OTG cable instead of pairing it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

You will save at least $30 by buying these items separately, even if you consider the shipping costs. However, if you do so, you’ll miss out on the limited-edition Monster Edition bling on the GPU and controller.

Essentially, this bundle pays for the Monster Hunter branding. If you’re a fan of the franchise and you’re in the market for a new GPU and controller, the price premium might be worth it. But if you’re looking for a deal, you should buy the GPU and a controller separately.