Intel to Take On AMD's Athlon With 4 GHz Pentium Gold G5620

New dual core Intel Pentium processors are rumored to be making their way to market, with two European retailers listing a whole swathe of the new chips based on what we assume is the 14nm++ manufacturing process.

Likely an attempt at a retaliatory blow to AMD’s Athlon processors, these new parts pack a serious punch when it comes to single core IPC. The top dog, Intel’s Pentium Gold G5620 processor comes in with a 4 GHz clock speed, two cores, four threads, and a 65W TDP.

On top of the budget flagship, the other processors listed include the G5420 (3.8 GHz, 2/4), G5600T (3.3 GHz, 2/4), G5420T (3.2 GHz, 2/4), the Celeron G4950 (3.3 GHz, 2/2), the Celeron G4930 (3.2 GHz, 2/2), and the Celeron G4930T (3.0 GHz, 2/2).

There’s no word to exactly just what architecture these chips feature, nor what the cache of iGPU will be, however as Coffee Lake provides hardware mitigation for both Spectre and Meltdown it certainly would be nice to see it involved in this endeavour. That said given Intel’s recent reported struggles with the 14nm++ manufacturing process, and its perceived shortage of processors of this type, it does make us wonder if that is at all possible.

There’s no word on pricing just yet, however both Futureport (a Finish retailer), and ISO-Datentechnik (Danish retailer), are listing these processors as releasing some time mid-March, albeit without a pre-order price tag.