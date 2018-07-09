New Microsoft Surface Specs, Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The rumored affordable, 10-inch Microsoft Surface could launch as early this week, according to a document that leaked on Reddit. MSPoweruser first reported the news.

Another user, claiming to be an insider, said the device will feature a 10-inch, 1800 x 1200 display, weigh approximately 1.2 pounds and include USB Type-C and microSD ports. The self-proclaimed inside man also said it will be "available in 4GB RAM / 64GB storage, 8/128, 8/128 LTE and 8/256 LTE SKUs, but I don't think all of them will come out in one go." The user's prediction of a Pentium processor matches previous rumors, as does their $399 pricing. But take all of that with a grain of salt, as this user didn't specify where they're getting their information.

Since the new Surface appears to have just passed through the FCC, it makes sense that it's only a matter of time until it hits shelves, especially as we approach back-to-school shopping season.

An affordable Surface could be Microsoft's way of fighting back in the classroom. Currently, it's competing with affordable Chromebooks and Apple's recent $329 iPad. There have been a number of low-cost, durable Windows notebooks from the likes of Asus, HP and other vendors targeting the education sector, but none of them quite have Microsoft's cachet.