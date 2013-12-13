LG Tweaks Google Nexus 5 Hardware to Fix Minor Issues

The Nexus 5 is one of our favorite phones of the year, but it isn't without issues. Early adopters complained about low volume and loose power button. While neither of these issues are deal breakers for those of us on Team Tom's using the Nexus 5, LG and Google have taken the imperfections to heart and have already rolled out revised hardware.
Now reports are surfacing from the web that a slightly tweaked Nexus 5 is shipping out now. There are now larger holes for the speaker grill that may help to let more sound out. The latest update to Android 4.4.2 also boosts volume in some cases. The ceramic power and volume keys seem to be adjusted as well to sit tighter with the phone.
This won't do much to help make early adopters feel better, but at least it's a sign that Google and LG are taking these issues to heart. This isn't the first time a Nexus was tweaked shortly after release. The Nexus 4's all-glass back made it slippery and prone to gliding off whichever surface it rested on, so a revision added two "nipples" to the bottom of the phone to help it stay put when set down.
I personally absolutely love what I got for $300 - a phone capable of anything I ask it to, including emulating the N64 perfectly and playing games as recent as Civilization III.
They're too arrogant to do that. Besides, they consider that real followers never find an issue with their iToys. The ones that do are traitors, lol, and their observations don't matter.
I noticed that the volume was a bit low when I first got it, especially when there is nominal background noise. I haven't tried the volume lately since I got the new KitKat update so it sounds like something I should try again.
The one thing that still annoys me is that the microUSB plug is upside down. But I bought a Qi charger and don't have to worry about it anymore.