LG Tweaks Google Nexus 5 Hardware to Fix Minor Issues

Small Nexus 5 changes hoping to make a big difference.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The Nexus 5 is one of our favorite phones of the year, but it isn't without issues. Early adopters complained about low volume and loose power button. While neither of these issues are deal breakers for those of us on Team Tom's using the Nexus 5, LG and Google have taken the imperfections to heart and have already rolled out revised hardware.

Now reports are surfacing from the web that a slightly tweaked Nexus 5 is shipping out now. There are now larger holes for the speaker grill that may help to let more sound out. The latest update to Android 4.4.2 also boosts volume in some cases. The ceramic power and volume keys seem to be adjusted as well to sit tighter with the phone.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

 

This won't do much to help make early adopters feel better, but at least it's a sign that Google and LG are taking these issues to heart. This isn't the first time a Nexus was tweaked shortly after release. The Nexus 4's all-glass back made it slippery and prone to gliding off whichever surface it rested on, so a revision added two "nipples" to the bottom of the phone to help it stay put when set down.

  • tmk221 13 December 2013 19:48
    Apple please take the same approach as Google and LG. If something does not work it's not becouse the customer holds it wrong...
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 13 December 2013 19:57
    got mine day 1 and i don't rfeel like the power button or speaker volume is bad btu hey more power to them for fixing and adjusting for waht people want... the only thing i would change about my nexus 5 personalyl is make the battery easier to replace. but i have a pwoer bank so when it is low i just cable to that instead of my galaxy nexus wherei would just replace the battery ... jsut the power bank is much larger nd bulky to carry around
    Reply
  • DarkSable 13 December 2013 20:32
    I noticed the volume being low from the day I got it, but that was fixed with the software update. Never had an issue with the buttons - mine are fine. But if this helps other people from having that issues, good for LG!

    I personally absolutely love what I got for $300 - a phone capable of anything I ask it to, including emulating the N64 perfectly and playing games as recent as Civilization III.
    Reply
  • house70 13 December 2013 22:36
    12173115 said:
    Apple please take the same approach as Google and LG. If something does not work it's not becouse the customer holds it wrong...

    They're too arrogant to do that. Besides, they consider that real followers never find an issue with their iToys. The ones that do are traitors, lol, and their observations don't matter.
    Reply
  • vern72 14 December 2013 00:57
    Figures they do this after I buy mine! :-P

    I noticed that the volume was a bit low when I first got it, especially when there is nominal background noise. I haven't tried the volume lately since I got the new KitKat update so it sounds like something I should try again.

    The one thing that still annoys me is that the microUSB plug is upside down. But I bought a Qi charger and don't have to worry about it anymore.
    Reply
  • egilbe 14 December 2013 02:56
    Why is the microUSB plug upside down? I do notice that the volume is fixed with the 4.4.2 update and I have a case that covers my buttons (I tend to drop phones) so never noticed it was loose. It's a realy purty phone
    Reply
  • bombebomb 14 December 2013 20:34
    How can we tell if ours is the new one? IE serial number variation.
    Reply
  • leeashton 14 December 2013 20:57
    every nexus has had low sound, maybe stupid f**ks should do research before buying a nexus
    Reply