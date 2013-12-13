LG Tweaks Google Nexus 5 Hardware to Fix Minor Issues

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

The Nexus 5 is one of our favorite phones of the year, but it isn't without issues. Early adopters complained about low volume and loose power button. While neither of these issues are deal breakers for those of us on Team Tom's using the Nexus 5, LG and Google have taken the imperfections to heart and have already rolled out revised hardware.

Now reports are surfacing from the web that a slightly tweaked Nexus 5 is shipping out now. There are now larger holes for the speaker grill that may help to let more sound out. The latest update to Android 4.4.2 also boosts volume in some cases. The ceramic power and volume keys seem to be adjusted as well to sit tighter with the phone.

(Image credit: XDA Developers)

This won't do much to help make early adopters feel better, but at least it's a sign that Google and LG are taking these issues to heart. This isn't the first time a Nexus was tweaked shortly after release. The Nexus 4's all-glass back made it slippery and prone to gliding off whichever surface it rested on, so a revision added two "nipples" to the bottom of the phone to help it stay put when set down.

