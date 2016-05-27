Nvidia Releases Updated Driver Exclusively For GTX 1080

With Nvidia’s new flagship GPU hitting stores (and quickly selling out), the company released a new driver update exclusively for GeForce GTX 1080 graphics cards.

Driver version 368.25 is a WHQL-certified game-ready driver for Overwatch, World of Tanks and War Thunder. We already got a taste of those features with Nvidia’s 368.22 driver update just a few days ago, but now that the Titan X-killing GTX 1080 is in the wild, it has its own driver. The update also features the GTX 1080-exclusive VRWorks SDKs, including Lens Matched Shading and Single Pass Stereo.

If you’re wondering why GeForce Experience hasn’t notified you of a driver update, don’t worry – the update is exclusively for the GTX 1080 graphics card, and users still running 900-series GPUs (and below) will not be required to install the new driver.

You can download Nvidia’s 386.25 WHQL-certified graphics driver for the GeForce GTX 1080 directly from the company’s website, or through GeForce Experience if you already installed the GPU.

