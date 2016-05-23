Nvidia Has Your Game-Ready Driver For 'Overwatch'

Nvidia announced the availability of a new game-ready graphics driver that will offer an optimized experience for the launch of Blizzard Entertainment’s highly-anticipated first-person shooter, Overwatch.

The new driver, version 368.22, features day-one support of SLI configurations for Overwatch, as well as updates for the forthcoming War Thunder and World of Tanks. Beyond that, there weren’t any additional improvements, SLI profiles or 3D vision tweaks piggy-backed on this game-ready driver, making Overwatch’s debut the primary reason for the driver update.

You can download the new Nvidia WHQL game-ready driver for Overwatch now, using GeForce Experience or by downloading it directly from the company’s website.

