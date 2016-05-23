Trending

Nvidia Has Your Game-Ready Driver For 'Overwatch'

Nvidia announced the availability of a new game-ready graphics driver that will offer an optimized experience for the launch of Blizzard Entertainment’s highly-anticipated first-person shooter, Overwatch.

The new driver, version 368.22, features day-one support of SLI configurations for Overwatch, as well as updates for the forthcoming War Thunder and World of Tanks. Beyond that, there weren’t any additional improvements, SLI profiles or 3D vision tweaks piggy-backed on this game-ready driver, making Overwatch’s debut the primary reason for the driver update.

You can download the new Nvidia WHQL game-ready driver for Overwatch now, using GeForce Experience or by downloading it directly from the company’s website.

  • shrikecurse 23 May 2016 19:56
    The previous driver update caused thousands of people to lose their OS's and reinstall windows! So no thanks!
  • SinxarKnights 23 May 2016 20:25
  • nycalex 23 May 2016 20:34
    overwatch does not need any driver updates.

    the graphic engine is a joke, it's designed tu run on any computers just like every other blizzard game.

    i have YET to ever see a graphically intensive game from blizzard.
  • agentbb007 23 May 2016 20:34
    Preload - check.
    Driver - check.
    Comfy PJ's - check.
    Hot pockets - check.
    Water - check.
    Phone on silent - check.
    OK ready for launch sir.
  • wifiburger 23 May 2016 22:29
    till this day I still don't get Nvidia drivers getting updated for every single game being released,

    console don't have that problem, developers always codes for the gpu driver

  • godnodog 23 May 2016 23:17
    never played it and I'm already annoyed with all the hype with this game
  • clonazepam 23 May 2016 23:17
    It's just a marketing tool. It's one of the few driver updates that has an installer full of advertisements. Once upon a time, we were actually hungry for driver updates that did things like bug fixes, performance increases, and new features.
  • alidan 24 May 2016 00:23
    you mean amds driver releases?
  • xfrgtr 24 May 2016 00:24
    Stop lying
  • clonazepam 24 May 2016 00:35
    Can't remember. My AMD product has been EOL for awhile.
