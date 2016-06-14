Nyko Moves Into VR Accessory Market, First Two Products Announced

Nyko announced that the company is embracing the virtual reality market and will begin selling VR-related accessories before the end of the year.

Nyko revealed VR Guardian, a VR safety device that helps you identify your safe play space while wearing a VR HMD. The VR Guardian basically solves the same problem that HTC’s chaperone system does, but it uses a haptic warning system rather than a visual one.

VR Guardian is comprised of four sensors and two wristbands that communicate via Bluetooth. You place the four sensors in corners around your safe play zone, and if you step beyond the designated space, the wrist straps will vibrate to indicate you’ve gone too far.

Unlike the Vive’s base stations, the VR Guardian sensors can be easily put away when not in use. The four sensors and the wrist straps are designed to stack on top of each other for easy storage. All six pieces also charge together with one power adapter when they are stacked.

Nyko also announced the VR Motion Band. (Admittedly, we're skeptical about this one.) The VR Motion Band is a passive device that you wear on your wrist. The inside of the strap includes an acupressure bead that is meant to stimulate a pressure point on the anterior surface of your forearm. Nyko said that applying pressure to that area helps “release muscle tension and stress, promote the circulation of blood, and enable the body to relax,” which could “potentially reduce nausea, dizziness, and headaches.”

Nyko seems to be shying away from declaring that the VR Motion Band will work. Perhaps it does work for some people and doesn’t for others. In any case, the VR Motion Band isn’t expensive--Nyko is asking $9.99 for the VR Motion Band.

The VR Guardian, though, is $99.99. Both products are expected to hit the market this fall.

