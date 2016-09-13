RGB All The Things With NZXT's Aer RGB Fans

There was a time not too long ago when we’d be stoked if our system had some lighting in it, but these days some form of lighting seems to be all but standard on virtually all devices, from peripherals to case fans. As such, NZXT’s new Aer fans come with RGB lighting and a multitude of customization options.

For now, the Aer fans will come only in 120mm and 140mm sizes, and with only one fan blade structure. NZXT optimized them for air flow in unrestricted applications. You will be able to mount them on radiators, although pressure-optimized fans will yield better results.

You’ll be able to control the lighting on the fans through NZXT’s CAM software, and each HUE+ channel supports up to five fans. Preset lighting effects include fixed mode, breathing, fading, marquee, covering marquee, pulse, spectrum wave, alternating colors, candle light, and wings. You’ll also be able to customize some of the lighting effects, or base the lighting off the GPU and CPU temperatures, fan speed, and audio.

The fans can spin at speeds between 500 and 1,500RPM with PWM control, and with a Fluid Dynamic Bearing they have an expected lifetime of 60,000 hours.

The Aer RGB 120mm models will cost $29.99 by themselves, whereas the 140mm model will cost $34.99. You’ll be able to buy starter packs that contain two fans and a HUE+ controller for $79.99 and $89.99, respectively, or for those same prices purchase packs with three Aer RGB fans. Availability is slated for late October.