Patriot Revamps Viper Steel RAM With Some Bling

Patriot recently expanded the brand's existing Viper Steel DDR4 lineup. The new Viper Steel RGB not only arrives with a redesigned heat spreader, but also features a RGB diffuser with five multi-zone lighting.

Patriot fabricates the Viper Steel RGB memory on a 10-layer PCB and offers it in different presentations. The single-DIMM kits come in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB flavors, while the dual-DIMM kits are available in 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) capacities.

In regards to frequency, the Viper Steel RGB doesn't really offer much options to choose from. The DDR4-3200 kits feature 18-22-22-42 timings, while the DDR4-3600 kits have their timings configured to 20-26-26-46. Regardless of the frequency, both SKUs require a 1.35V DRAM voltage to work.

All Viper Steel RGB memory kits are equipped with XMP 2.0 support, making setup a fast and painless process. Compatibility-wise, the memory plays nice with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.

Patriot backs the Viper Steel RGB with a limitied lifetime warranty and has already put up the different kits on sale at Newegg and Amazon. The pricing for the DDR4-3200 memory kits span from $84.99 to $265.99 and the DDR4-3600 ones sell for between $89.99 and $275.99.