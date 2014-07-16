Phanteks Introduces its Sand-Blasted Entoo Luxe Enclosure

Phanteks is a newcomer to the enclosure market, but that hasn’t stopped it from making some rather impressive cases. The company just announced its third enclosure: the Enthoo Luxe.

This enclosure takes a number of design cues from the company's existing cases, and makes this one a slightly more luxurious case. It is a full ATX enclosure capable of housing Extended-ATX motherboards, up to six 3.5" drives, two 2.5” drives, graphics cards up to 347 mm with the hard drive cages installed, and CPU coolers up to 193 mm tall. The front of the case looks like it can house four 5.25" optical drives, but it will actually only house three. The top bay features a flap, behind which you will find the front I/O connectivity.

The case is made with a steel chassis, along with aluminum faceplates. The main design aspect that sets this case apart in Phanteks' lineup is the sand-blasted front and top panel. This finish results in a rough matte texture. The side panel is built using two windows made of acrylic. The case also has built in LEDs.

Airflow in the case is provided by one 200 mm intake fan, one 140 mm top exhaust fan, and one 140 mm rear exhaust fan. These are only the included fans; the case has room for a lot more, including up to four water cooling radiators.

So, we’ve got a luxury PC enclosure with a lot of room for expansion. As such, the case measures 235 by 560 by 550 mm, and weighs a hefty 13.9 kg, empty.

Pricing is set at $149 for the black version, while the white version will set you back $10 more. Both come with a five-year warranty, and will be available sometime in August.

