Philips Launches Ultrawide 49-Inch Monitor To Dominate Your Desk

Philips was among the first monitor brands to introduce an ultrawide curved 49-inch display for business users several years ago. Now, technologies have evolved, and Philips have announced the Brilliance 498P9Z [PDF] 49-inch display. For gamers that demand the largest screen size and a fast refresh rate.

The large size and generous resolution offered by the Brilliance 498P9Z means the monitor can replace two regular 24- or 27-inch displays, should you have the space for it. For those gamers and power users who need a lot of screen real estate, this one could be a real alternative to the best 4K gaming monitors available today.

The Philips Brilliance 498P9Z relies on a VA panel featuring a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, 5120x1440 resolution, 550 nits brightness, and a 3000:1 aspect ratio. One of the display's main selling points is the 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync technology and a 4ms GtG response time, a combination that makes the LCD a good fit for gamers.

But while gamers will take advantage of the Brilliance 498P9Z, professionals will appreciate it too. The monitor can display 16.7 million colors and can reproduce 89% of the Adobe RGB, 91% DCI-P3, 100% NTSC, and 122% of the sRGB color gamuts. Furthermore, the display is factory calibrated to a Delta E <2 accuracy and carries VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Brilliance 498P9Z is equipped with one DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.0 inputs. The LCD has a built-in KVM switch and supports Picture in Picture capability for up to two PCs. The monitor also has a quad-port USB 3.2 hub with two upstream ports to connect two hosts. In addition, the LCD has two 5W speakers.

Like other high-end large form-factor displays, Philips' Brilliance 498P9Z comes with a stand that can adjust height, swivel, and tilt.

Philips did not reveal pricing of its Brilliance 498P9Z. Previous-generation 49-inch ultrawide displays from the company retailed for €949 ~ €1,099, reckons ComputerBase.de. That said, expect the new one with a higher refresh rate to cost more than its predecessors.