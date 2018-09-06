Pimax Finally Prepping 8K, 5K+ VR Headset Shipments

Updated, 09/07/2018, 12:00pm PT: The original version of the article incorrectly identified the Pimax 8K X headset as an 8K+.

Pimax is nearing the finish line for Pimax 8K development and is preparing to ship the first run of headsets to early Kickstarter backers at the end of the month. The company also revealed that backers who purchased a Pimax 5K would receive a newly announced 5K+ model that features higher quality displays.

Last September, Pimax, a small VR headset maker, launched a Kickstarter campaign that would fund the final stages of development for the Pimax 8K and 5K ultrawide VR headsets. Pimax said that its headsets would offer the widest field of view in a consumer VR device and be in backers' hands at the beginning of 2018. Unfortunately for those backers, Pimax has yet to deliver the goods. However, supporters may now have reason to start getting excited again.

Last weekend, Pimax held a private event for Kickstarter backers in Berlin, and during the event, Sebastian Ang, host of MRTV on YouTube, spoke with Robin Weng about Pimax’s launch plans. In the MRTV interview (below), Weng revealed that Pimax plans to ship the first run of 8K and 5K headsets before the end of the month. He also said there is a “90 percent chance” that all backers would have their headsets before Christmas.

In addition to the shipment plans, Weng also revealed a new variant of the Pimax ultrawide VR headset lineup. Last year, Pimax announced the 8K, which accepts dual 1440p signals and uses a scaler to upconvert the image for dual 4K panels. It also revealed the more affordable Pimax 5K, which offers dual 1440p panels. A limited edition 8K X model was also announced, which natively accepts dual 4K signals. Pimax has now revealed a 5K+ model, which features 1440p displays with higher pixel density for improved image quality.

Pimax didn’t say how much the 5K+ would cost, but the price difference is of little consequence to the company’s Kickstarter backers. Weng said that all backers who purchased a Pimax 5K headset would receive a 5K+ headset instead. Pimax still intends to offer the basic 5K option to consumers following the fulfillment of Kickstarter orders.

In July, Pimax revealed that it would allow backers of the 8K headset to switch to the 5K headset. Weng confirmed that people who made the switch would receive a 5K+ and a credit for the difference in price that backers could put towards additional accessories, such as the eye tracking modules that are in development or Pimax knuckles controllers, which should be available later this year.