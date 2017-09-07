Pimax Developing Advanced Accessories For Upcoming 8K VR HMD

Pimax released a video that shows off several accessories that the company is developing for its upcoming 8K VR HMD, including eye tracking modules, an inside-out tracking module, and even a scent module.

Pimax is a company that isn’t afraid to experiment with the limits of VR technology. At CES this year, Pimax revealed a prototype of a VR HMD that boasts 8K resolution and an ultra-wide 200-degree wraparound configuration. The 8K headset isn’t available yet, but Pimax is still adding to the package. Earlier this week, Pimax quietly posted a video to its YouTube channel that demonstrates several add-on accessories that the company is experimenting with.

Despite the exceptionally high 8K resolution, the refresh rate of the dual 4K displays is limited to 60Hz. What the Pimax 8K lacks in refresh rate, it makes up in the 200-degree field of view (FOV), which puts it right next to the StarVR HMD’s 210-degree FOV. The Pimax 8K headset also features dual tracking technologies. The company created a tracking system for the headset and its wand controllers; it also licensed Valve’s SteamVR tracking technology, which allows the headset to work with SteamVR base stations and accessories.

Just in case the base specifications weren’t enough to catch your attention, take a look at the modular accessories that Pimax is cooking up for the headset: There's a module that adds inside-out tracking to the headset, which you can bolt to the bottom of the HMD. The inside-out tracking module brings hand tracking and depth awareness, and the tracking module could also open a potential path for Windows Mixed Reality support.

Pimax also demonstrated a modular eye tracking unit that mounts around the outside of the lenses. It’s hard to tell from the video, but the eye tracking units look like they could be the aGlass eye tracking modules from 7invensun.

Pimax is even going after a market segment that isn’t really being taken seriously: scent. We’ve encountered scent simulation devices on only two other occasions. Last summer at Gamescom, one of our writers sacrificed his nostrils to the South Park gods to try the Nosulus Rift; and in January, a pornography website called CamSoda released a product called the OhRoma, which is meant to enhance the experience with pleasant scents. There’s no telling what Pimax has in mind for its scent module.

Pimax also showed off a variety of fitment and comfort accessories that are comparable to accessories that you can get for the HTC Vive, including an adjustable rigid head strap with integrated headphones, adapters to mount corrective lenses inside the HMD, and a pair of fans to reduce perspiration.

Pimax even has a wireless module in the works that would eliminate the tether cable that keeps the headset connected to the host PC. The company has not released any details about the wireless adapter other than showing that it exists. We’re unsure which wireless protocol would support streaming an 8K feed.

Pimax hasn’t revealed when the Pimax 8K would be available for purchase, but the company is promoting an upcoming Kickstarter campaign for the headset. It’s unclear if Pimax intends to bring the modular accessories to market alongside the headset, at a later date, or at all.