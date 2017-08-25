Watch Us Play 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Even though it’s still in Early Access, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds quickly rose to fame due to its exciting last-man-standing gameplay. According to SteamSpy, it’s still the most played game on Steam that’s not developed by Valve. For today’s stream, we’ll venture onto the digital battlefield and try out Bluehole’s popular shooter.



Recently, the developers added matches that restricted gameplay to first-person view. Traditionally, you could switch between third- and first-person perspectives as you scavenged for weapons and armor and killed other players on the map. By allowing only a first-person view during the match, you get a more realistic experience because you can’t use the third-person camera to peek past corners or look over a hilltop.

Despite its popularity, the game’s Early Access phase hasn’t been a smooth ride. Development was supposed to wrap up next month, but the final version was delayed to the end of the year. In addition, the introduction of a real-world currency economy system through keys for in-game crates also displeased fans. However, it seems that the so-called “crate-and-key” economy will be a permanent fixture when the final version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds comes out later this year.



If you want to know more about the game, check out our hands-on story. The game is currently available on Steam for $30, and it will be available for Xbox One players sometime at the end of the year.

