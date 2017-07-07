Official 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' Release Delayed To Q4 2017

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds took the world by storm with its free-for-all gameplay where you have to find weapons and gear to be the last man or woman standing in the multiplayer battle royale. But the game’s still in Early Access, and even though PlayerUnknown himself, a.k.a. Brendan Greene, said it would be finished six months after its Early Access debut, it seems that development will take longer than expected.



Greene announced the delay today in a post on the game’s Steam page. He wrote that the strict deadline wouldn’t allow the development team to implement all of its planned features, and more importantly, he didn’t want current players to be frustrated with a rushed version of the final game. By abandoning the six-month deadline, the team has more time to make the necessary implementations and changes for the final release.



In the meantime, Greene and his time will still provide weekly and monthly updates to the current build. These updates will include fixes and balance changes to gameplay, but there might also be some new features coming between now and release day. Even with the short delay, Green mentioned that he still plans to finish development before the end of Q4 2017.

