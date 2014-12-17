Plex App Now Available On Sony's PS4

Today, Plex released the PS4 version of its Plex app, otherwise known as Plex Home Theater.

If you've ever heard of Plex, chances are that you're also using it. Plex offers a system to organize your media library and present it in a very fancy fashion. You can organize your music library, movie library, TV shows and more, and the Plex Media Server you run will automatically retrieve metadata for your media. Think of it like building your own version of Netflix, but with music, as well. It's pretty cool, and very useful.

To access your media library, you can use either a web interface or dedicated apps for different platforms. The PC version of the software has naturally always been available, but that's not the only device you'll ever use to access it.

The PS4 version of the Plex client isn't particularly remarkable – it's in English, and it supports 720p, 1080i and 1080p video output modes. The download weighs in at just 38.9 MB, and because all your media is stored on a remote system, that 38.9 MB is all the space it will occupy.

If you haven't heard of Plex yet, perhaps you should consider looking into it. It really is a very powerful tool.

