Powercolor Presents Custom Red Devil RX 470 Graphics Card

The AMD Radeon RX 470 just landed, and one of the manufacturers building a custom variant is Powercolor. The company just announced its Red Devil RX 470.

The GPU aboard the RX 470 carries 2,048 cores and is connected to 4 GB of GDDR5 memory over a 256-bit memory interface. The GPU runs at up to 1,270 MHz (a small overclock above the 1,206 MHz stock rate), with memory running at 1,750 MHz (as opposed to the reference 1,650 MHz frequency). In practice, this yields 7.0 Gb/s of data throughput between the GPU and memory.

Powercolor cools the Red Devil RX 470 with a Double Blade III cooler that carries two dual ball-bearing 80 mm fans, two 8 mm heatpipes, and two 6 mm heatpipes. Additionally, the manufacturer also installed a backplate for sleek looks, a little more cooling, and for strengthening the entire card.

To power the card, you need an 8-pin PCI-Express power connector that leads to a 6+1 phase VRM circuit to power the GPU and memory. A BIOS mode switch allows you to alternate between “Ultra Overclocking” and “Silent Overclocking” modes, or you can use the secondary BIOS as a backup in case you got a little too ambitious with manual overclocking.

Powercolor did not specify pricing or availability, but seeing as the Radeon RX 470 was announced today, it shouldn’t take much longer. AMD’s suggested pricing for standard (non-overclocked) RX 470s sits at $179, which isn’t that much lower than the superior RX 480. We expect a slightly higher price for the Red Devil RX 470, at which point it may just be compelling to go for the RX 480 instead.