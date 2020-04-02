This Online Raspberry Pi Claw Machine Gives Winners Free Toilet Paper

A game development team from Finland known as Surrogate has created a unique online experience with the ultimate prize for those staying at home to fight coronavirus. This project—built using a Raspberry Pi —features an online claw machine full of toilet paper that you can actually win. That's no small prize in times like these.

Most of Surrogate's projects involve some aspect of robotics and remote-controlled features. This one is no different, allowing users to take turns controlling a machine's claw with their keyboard's W, A, S, D and spacebar, for a chance to win a free roll of toilet paper. The team is giving away 1,000 rolls total. What you see in the livestream is only a small supply used for the game; new orders will be placed for the winners.

We know for sure that the project is using a Raspberry Pi 4, but other details on the design are a bit scarce. The Raspberry Pi 4 is connected to the claw machine, and a camera streams footage of the machine in real time.

When someone asked if Surrogate would share the design code, the team responded saying, "We're working on that. Just need some time."

How to Win Free Toilet Paper

If you want to play Surrogate's Raspberry Pi-based toilet paper game, now is your chance! The game is available to play on the Surrogate website . You will need to create an account and confirm your shipping address to receive a prize. Scores are tallied for each user with a permanent graphic for the top three high scores featured on the livestream. The top three players also get a grand prize: a 24-pack of toilet paper.

If you're into this sort of game and want to see more Surrgoate's work, visit the team's official website . They have new projects on the way, as well as a schedule for regular content.