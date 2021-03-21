Raspberry Pi Detects Unseen Cosmic Rays from Space

The Raspberry Pi is a super flexible tool for the casual aerospace engineer. Don't believe me? Check out this free and open-source cosmic ray detection project known as CosmicPi. It's designed to run on our favorite SBC and, with the right hardware, it can reveal unseen particles as they're detected.

Earlier this week, the development team behind the project announced support for a Grafana dashboard. With it, users can easily visualize the data they're receiving in real-time. The best Raspberry Pi projects have a clean user interface, and this addition definitely adds a nice touch to the CosmicPi project.

(Image credit: Cosmic Pi)

Users can opt to share GPS locations for anyone in the general public to access. The official CosmicPi website has a dashboard displaying each currently connected Pi as well as the input data collectively received from all of the units.

For anyone interested in creating their own CosmicPi device, makers like MarcoReps on YouTube have taken the time to share detailed tutorials on setting up and using the CosmicPi interface.

Be sure to check out the official project on GitHub and follow the official CosmicPi YouTube channel for future updates.