Gaze Upon Your NFTs With This Raspberry Pi-Powered Gadget

We’re not sure entirely how useful this will be, but for those of you with a plentiful NFT collection, a GitHub user called snarflakes has published instructions for creating an NFT viewer out of a Raspberry Pi Zero and a Pirate Audio pHAT from Pimoroni.

(Image credit: snarflakes)

The brains of the unit is a Raspberry Pi Zero WH, the model with the built-in Wi-Fi and pre-soldered GPIO header. The tiny computer sits behind a Pimoroni Pirate Audio, a 1.3 inch SPI LCD display, which has a resolution of 240 x 240px, four buttons and a speaker that connects directly to the Pi’s GPIO pins. There’s a slim battery pack too, connected to the GPIO of the Raspberry Pi Zero WH via a UPS Lite board. All you need is the software, installed to a Micro SD card, and you are ready to appreciate your art collection.

The Python code running the project, drives the display, processes the users input via the four buttons, plays the tunes and calls up the art images from their URLs.

Snarflakes has provided full instructions on GitHub, where we expect cryptoart appreciators to begin flocking immediately.