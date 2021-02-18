Raspberry Pi Pico Runs Tetris on a Game Boy Color

Makers in the Game Boy modding community know how handy it is to have micro SD cartridges around, but they aren't always easy to find. Many popular options are no longer in production, leaving modders to turn to custom solutions. That includes Reddit user LyneByLyne who decided to design his own using a Raspberry Pi Pico .

LyneByLyne's ultimate plan is to create a Pico-based cartridge PCB with micro SD support and a custom GUI for game selection.

The current configuration is only a prototype design but is fully capable of loading and running Tetris. The Pico was programmed using C for this project and pulls power directly from the Game Boy. According to LyneByLyne, the Pico has to be overclocked to 270MHz just to load past the BIOS.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LyneByLyne) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: LyneByLyne) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: LyneByLyne)

The big end goal is to develop a PCB that users can solder the Pico to and use as a normal Game Boy cartridge. Another feature LyneByLyne mentioned is Game Boy USB controller support in which users could theoretically use the Game Boy itself as a PC controller.

If you want to see this project in more detail, be sure to check out the original thread on Reddit and be sure to follow LyneByLyne for more updates. Explore our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more awesome creations from the maker community.