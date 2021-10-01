Raspberry Pi Pico Brings ‘Goblet of Fire’ to Life

Nick Rufflio had magic on his mind when he created this interactive ‘ Goblet of Fire ’ project, inspired by the fourth Harry Potter book of the same name. It’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico and does more than just replicate the classic goblet.

The best Raspberry Pi projects have a functional purpose and this project doubles as a chip dip bowl for parties. Dipping your chip in the bowl will cause the goblet to play audio as if the chip dipping has been recognized as an entry for the TriWizard Tournament.

Movement is detected using PID sensors. The Pico handles all of the processing and triggers audio samples played through an Adafruit audio amp breakout and speaker module when a dip is detected. A 7-neopixel ring is used to create lighting effects underneath the flames.

To build the goblet, Rufflio placed all of the hardware inside of a plastic food bowl from Ikea mounted to a 3D-printed base taken from this model on Thingiverse . The unit was then spray-painted gold with a top layer of bronze. The flames are made from sheets of holographic paper cut into shapes and installed between the two chip dip bowls.