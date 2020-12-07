Raspberry Pi Protects Chickens Via Automated Coop

Who knew Python could protect your chickens? This maker, known on Reddit as Rgtj , created an automated chicken coop with the help of a Raspberry Pi .

The coop uses a Raspberry Pi to control the opening and closing of the coop door. It uses a system of timers that initiate once in the morning and once in the evening.

The timers call a systemd service that sends a signal to open or close the door using an MQTT message. MQTT is a messaging protocol which can be used to send messages to devices which are listening for a specific topic. A Python script is used to translate the MQTT message into a specific action for the door to take. Each interaction is logged and can be monitored remotely by Rgtj.

(Image credit: Rgtj)

The pictures show the door mechanism which raises and lowers to open and close. According to Rgtj, the door moves very slowly and takes a few minutes to fully open and close so no chickens are harmed.

(Image credit: Rgtj)

It is possible for a chicken to become stranded but they're usually really good about going inside when the sun goes down. Plus, helping the stranded chicken is easy—Rgtj can open or close the door remotely to let our feathered friend inside for the night.

