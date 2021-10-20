I Spy With My Raspberry Pi, Doom Running in a Skull's Eye

Just when you think there’s nowhere else for Doom to be played, a developer known as Foone manages to run Doom in the eye of a skeleton —all with the help of our favorite SBC, the Raspberry Pi .

You may already know the name Foone, they have a history of running Doom on unusual devices, including running the retro classic on a pregnancy test. For Foone's next project they have chosen to create what could be one of the best Raspberry Pi projects ever. Inside the skull of a larger than life plastic skeleton there is a Raspberry Pi and a dual screens embedded into the eye sockets. On those screens is everyone's marine fighting the legions of demons intent on taking over the moons of Mars.

(Image credit: Foone)

The video output is handled with two SPI LCD display modules connected to the Raspberry Pi's GPIO. Each screen has a maximum resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. To mount them inside the skull, Foone has 3D-printed custom support mounts.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Foone) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Foone)

As of right now, Doom is only visible on one of the skeleton’s eyes. However, development is underway to produce a stereoscopic effect that will use both eyes in tandem. This is done using Chocolate Doom, an open-source port that can run on the Raspberry Pi.

To see this demo in action, check out the original thread shared to Twitter. Be sure to follow Foone for more projects and updates on this one.