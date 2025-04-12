This $666 box can play Doom — Limited Run Games unveils the ultimate collector's edition set for Doom fans
With only 666 copies in existence, handle this box with extreme care.
The legendary "Will It Run Doom?" saga sees a new contender: a box. Far from ordinary cardboard, this $666 box from Limited Run Games houses a slew of collector's edition treasures, including a handheld that runs Doom, three physical game copies of Doom I and Doom II, a cacodemon figurine, and trading cards, just to name a few. Pre-orders start on April 18 at 10:00 AM EDT and continue until May 18. They are limited to just 666 copies.
Doom I and Doom II have been released and re-released on several platforms, from the original DOS release to modern platforms. Modders have worked tirelessly to remind us that Doom runs on practically everything: Microsoft Word documents, Quantum computers, PDF files, and so on. Limited Run Games, a publisher specializing in limited-edition physical game copies, is now adding a box to this list. Their latest offering features a trifecta of Doom experiences with a Standard Edition and a retro Big Box Edition, but the real showstopper is the "Will It Run" edition.
On arrival, you'll be greeted by a box that is said to "play" Doom. Details are light on the specifics and underlying hardware, but we suppose this box is powered by a lightweight microcontroller fast enough to run Doom. Alongside that, you get three physical copies of Doom I and Doom II for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch and a digital Steam code, housed in a big box package—large cardboard boxes used for PC game releases in the late '80s and '90s.
The next point of interest is the cacodemon-like handheld, whose menacing teeth function as the controller. This should be adequate for an on-the-go Doom experience, but technical details like the processor and battery life have not been mentioned. A cacodemon figurine floats atop a magnetic base, along with the four cassette tapes enclosed in a slipcase, featuring the standard and IDKFA soundtracks.
The included gacha-esque trading card pack holds five random cards, with a slight chance to pull an autographed cacodemon card. Individual card packs for $8 a piece are also available if you're after the elusive rookie card. Last is a Certificate of Authenticity that solidifies your status as a true Doom enthusiast.
For all three editions, the pre-order embargo will be lifted in less than six days. However, the retailer has not yet announced a shipping timeline, which could extend to several months for the "Will It Run" version.
