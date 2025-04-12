This $666 box can play Doom — Limited Run Games unveils the ultimate collector's edition set for Doom fans

The legendary "Will It Run Doom?" saga sees a new contender: a box. Far from ordinary cardboard, this $666 box from Limited Run Games houses a slew of collector's edition treasures, including a handheld that runs Doom, three physical game copies of Doom I and Doom II, a cacodemon figurine, and trading cards, just to name a few. Pre-orders start on April 18 at 10:00 AM EDT and continue until May 18. They are limited to just 666 copies.

Doom I and Doom II have been released and re-released on several platforms, from the original DOS release to modern platforms. Modders have worked tirelessly to remind us that Doom runs on practically everything: Microsoft Word documents, Quantum computers, PDF files, and so on. Limited Run Games, a publisher specializing in limited-edition physical game copies, is now adding a box to this list. Their latest offering features a trifecta of Doom experiences with a Standard Edition and a retro Big Box Edition, but the real showstopper is the "Will It Run" edition.

On arrival, you'll be greeted by a box that is said to "play" Doom. Details are light on the specifics and underlying hardware, but we suppose this box is powered by a lightweight microcontroller fast enough to run Doom. Alongside that, you get three physical copies of Doom I and Doom II for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch and a digital Steam code, housed in a big box package—large cardboard boxes used for PC game releases in the late '80s and '90s.

(Image credit: Limited Run Games)

The next point of interest is the cacodemon-like handheld, whose menacing teeth function as the controller. This should be adequate for an on-the-go Doom experience, but technical details like the processor and battery life have not been mentioned. A cacodemon figurine floats atop a magnetic base, along with the four cassette tapes enclosed in a slipcase, featuring the standard and IDKFA soundtracks.

The included gacha-esque trading card pack holds five random cards, with a slight chance to pull an autographed cacodemon card. Individual card packs for $8 a piece are also available if you're after the elusive rookie card. Last is a Certificate of Authenticity that solidifies your status as a true Doom enthusiast.

For all three editions, the pre-order embargo will be lifted in less than six days. However, the retailer has not yet announced a shipping timeline, which could extend to several months for the "Will It Run" version.